Global Plastics Recycling Markets Report 2022-2027 Featuring Leading Players - Indorama Ventures, LyondellBasell, Teijin, JK Plastics, ACI Plastics and Phoenix Technologies

This report will be concerned with activities in four regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (Rest of the World). All figures are reported to the nearest million dollars or million lbs. Growth rates given are compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period 2022-2027.

In 2019, the global plastics recycling industry rebounded back to nearly the level of 2017, before China started to ban its post-consumer plastics imports in January 2018. It was increased significantly from 2018.

There are two major sources of post-consumer plastics for recycling: nondurable products and durable products. Nondurable products are mostly plastic bottles, containers, and films. Durable products include plastics used in electronics, carpets, automotive products, and other industrial and commercial products.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Evaluation and forecast the global plastic recycling market size in value and volumetric terms, and corresponding market share analysis by resin type, collecting location, source of waste, end-use, and geographic region

Latest information on major market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, industry structure, government regulations, and other macroeconomic factors affecting the overall plastics industry

Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for recycled plastics, and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

Identification of companies best positioned to meet the demand for recycled plastics owing to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic alliances

Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, new product development, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

Three factors contributed to the quick recovery of the global plastics recycling market:

Europe significantly improved its capacity to recycle locally collected plastic waste, increasing processed volume by more than four billion pounds per year

China has a huge appetite for recycled plastics. Vietnam, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand and many other countries set up facilities to produce recycled pellets and sell to the Chinese market

Most other countries also increased domestic recycling capacity

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview of Plastics Recycling

Background

The Economics of Plastics Recycling

Plastics Recycling Industry

Life Cycle of Plastics

How Are Plastics Made?

Classifications of Plastics

End-Use Markets

Plastics Recycling Process

Significant Market Trends

Recent Strategic Initiatives

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Introduction

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Challenges

Opportunities

Impact of Covid-19 on the Plastics Recycling Industry

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers: Low

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: High

Threat of Rivalry: Moderate

Threat of Substitutes: High

Threat of Market Entry: High

Supply Chain Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Market Analysis by Type of Resin

Introduction

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Sources of Polyethylene Terephthalate for Recycling

Methods of Recycling Polyethylene Terephthalate

Uses for Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate

Economics

High-Density Polyethylene

Sources of High-Density Polyethylene for Recycling

Methods of Recycling High-Density Polyethylene

Uses for Recycled High-Density Polyethylene

Economics

Ldpe and Lldpe

Sources of Ldpe and Lldpe for Recycling

Uses for Recycled Ldpe and Lldpe

Economics

Polypropylene

Sources of Polypropylene for Recycling

Uses for Recycled Polypropylene

Economics

Polyurethane

Sources of Polyurethane for Recycling

Methods of Recycling Polyurethanes

Uses for Recycled Polyurethane

Economics

Polystyrene

Sources of Polystyrene for Recycling

Methods of Recycling Polystyrene

Uses for Recycled Polystyrene

Economics

Polyvinyl Chloride

Sources of Polyvinyl Chloride for Recycling

Methods of Recycling Pvc

Uses for Recycled Pvc

Economics

Other Resins

Polycarbonate

Chapter 6 Global Market Analysis by Collection Location

Plastic Scrap Global Trade Overview

Domestic Collection

Imported

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Source

Introduction

Plastics Recycling of Nondurable Sources

Bottles

Films

Other Nondurable Sources

Plastics Recycling of Durable Sources

Electrical and Electronics

Carpet, Padding and Polyurethane (Pur)

Automotive

Other Durable Sources

Chapter 8 Global Market Analysis by Industry

Introduction

Consumer Products

Building Products

Plastic Lumber and Wood/Fiber Plastic Composites

Plastic and Inorganic Composites

Automotive

Industrial and Commercial

Chapter 9 Global Market Analysis by Region

Introduction

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Vietnam

Indonesia

Malaysia

South Korea

Thailand

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific (Apac)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

European Laws and Targets

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Rest of the World (Rest of the World)

Mexico

South Africa

Brazil

Others

