Global Disposable Masks Market to Reach $26.6 Billion by 2026



Disposable masks provide a protective barrier between patients and surgical teams. They prevent germs transmission and reduce chances of being infected by contaminants present in the environment. Growth in the global market is being led by increasing pollution levels, growing awareness about protection of health among people, increasing industrialization and growing surgery numbers among others. Rise in pollution in countries worldwide is a major, long-term growth promoting factor for the market. Growing awareness among people with regard to individual health would also continuously promote market growth. Increasing industrialization and safety regulations for industries becoming more stringent across countries contributes to demand in the market. Another important growth promoting factor for the market is the rising cases of HAIs (hospital acquired infections). HAIs can be effectively prevented by using face masks. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic also created unprecedented demand for these masks globally.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Disposable Masks estimated at US$20 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. Surgical Masks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$20.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Respirator Masks segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Surgical face masks are mainly used in healthcare settings and worn by health professionals during healthcare procedures. They are designed to prevent infections in patients and health professionals by providing protection from inhaling airborne bacteria and germs in the surrounding environment. Respirator Masks are able to prevent liquid droplets thus leading to reduced risk of virus transmission. Protective masks including N95 are widely used by healthcare professionals during medical procedures known to expose them to respiratory secretions of patients.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026



The Disposable Masks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. A key factor driving growth in the US market is the rise in number of COVID-19 cases. Also, the presence of well-established healthcare and chemical industries would result in continuous demand growth for the masks in the region. Asian countries are anticipated to witness strong growth owing to the presence of large consumer base, increasing consumer awareness about personal hygiene, increase in air pollution, fast growing healthcare industry and a growing number of disposable mask manufacturers among others.



Dust Masks Segment to Reach $740.2 Million by 2026



Dust face masks are generally lightweight and are used to prevent inhalation of dust, paint mist, and other larger particles. Dust masks can be worn for short periods of time, offering temporary protection, while a few are designed for use through extended time period. In the global Dust Masks segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$411.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$617.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$50.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 118 Featured) -

3M Company

Besco Medical Limited

Gerson Co

Halyard Healthcare

Honeywell International Inc

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kowa Company. Ltd

Kwalitex Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Medicom Group

Moldex-Metric

SAS Safety Corporation

Te Yin Company

Uvex Group







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Pandemic Triggers the Onset of Face Mask Era

Market Penetration of Face Masks Worldwide in 1Q 2020 (In %)

Recommendations by Health Organizations Play an Important Role

Shortage of Masks Poses a Risk to Frontline Health Responders

Industry Faces the Daunting Task to Bridge the Widening Demand

Supply Gap

Countries Grapple to Meet Exponential Demand for Face Masks

Top Exporters of Personal Protective Equipment

Players Adopt Various Strategies to Address the Demand Surge

Manufacturers from Other Industries Join the Race to Bridge

Supply Demand Gap

Recent Market Activity

Disposable Masks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Face Masks: An Introduction

Factors Influencing Use of Face Masks

Types of Disposable Face Masks

Surgical Masks

Respirator Masks

Dust Masks

Outlook

Respirator Mask Records Significant Growth

US: The Leading Market for Masks

Asia-Pacific Emerges as an Important Market for Disposable Face

Masks

Market Restraints

Competitive Insights



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demand to be High for Skin Friendly Masks

Short Supply of Disposable Masks Drives Demand for Reusable Masks

Online Sales to Garner Significant Growth

Rise in Air Pollution Levels Trigger the Demand for Face Masks

World Ranking of Most Polluted Countries: 2018

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air

Pollution

Ranking of Global Number of Deaths by Risk Factor: 2017

Designers Revamp Face Masks into a Fashion Accessory

Rise in Number of Surgeries and Hospital Acquired Infections

Boost Demand

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown

of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

OSHA Offers Revised Enforcement Guidance for Respiratory

Protection at Industrial Facilities

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Disinfection and Sterilization of Face Masks Play an Important

Role



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Disposable Masks by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Masks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Surgical Masks by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Masks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Respirator Masks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Respirator Masks by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Respirator Masks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dust

Masks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Dust Masks by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Dust Masks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospital by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospital by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Personal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Personal by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Disposable Masks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Panic Purchase of Masks Creates Shortage for Healthcare Workers

US Annual February Imports of Face Masks from China: Feb 2010 -

Feb 2020

US Annual February Exports of Face Masks to China: Feb 2010 -

Feb 2020

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator

Masks and Dust Masks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Disposable Masks by Product

Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical

Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Disposable Masks by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Disposable Masks by End-Use -

Hospital, Industrial and Personal Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,

Industrial and Personal for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator

Masks and Dust Masks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Disposable Masks by

Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical

Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Disposable Masks by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Disposable Masks by

End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,

Industrial and Personal for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Disposable Masks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator

Masks and Dust Masks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Disposable Masks by Product

Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical

Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Disposable Masks by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Disposable Masks by End-Use -

Hospital, Industrial and Personal Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,

Industrial and Personal for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Disposable Masks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

China Makes Aggressive Efforts to Meet Face Mask and Protective

Health Gear Demand Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator

Masks and Dust Masks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Disposable Masks by Product

Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical

Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Disposable Masks by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Disposable Masks by End-Use -

Hospital, Industrial and Personal Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,

Industrial and Personal for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Disposable Masks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Disposable Masks by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator

Masks and Dust Masks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Disposable Masks by

Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical

Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Disposable Masks by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Disposable Masks by

End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,

Industrial and Personal for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Disposable Masks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator

Masks and Dust Masks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Disposable Masks by

Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical

Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Disposable Masks by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Disposable Masks by

End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,

Industrial and Personal for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Disposable Masks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator

Masks and Dust Masks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Disposable Masks by

Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical

Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Disposable Masks by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Disposable Masks by

End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,

Industrial and Personal for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Market Overview

Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator

Masks and Dust Masks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Disposable Masks by Product

Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical

Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Disposable Masks by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Disposable Masks by

End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,

Industrial and Personal for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Disposable Masks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator

Masks and Dust Masks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Disposable Masks by Product

Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical

Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Disposable Masks by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 109: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Disposable Masks by End-Use -

Hospital, Industrial and Personal Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,

Industrial and Personal for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Market Overview

Table 112: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator

Masks and Dust Masks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Disposable Masks by

Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical

Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 115: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Disposable Masks by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 118: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Disposable Masks by

End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,

Industrial and Personal for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 121: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator

Masks and Dust Masks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Disposable Masks by

Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical

Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 124: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Disposable Masks by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 127: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Masks by End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Russia Historic Review for Disposable Masks by

End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by



