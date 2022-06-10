New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sinuscopes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896568/?utm_source=GNW
Global Sinuscopes Market to Reach $199.4 Million by 2026
A Sinuscopes is an optical scope medical device used by the doctors to visualize sinus and nasal passages in high definition. The device is a hard scope that uses a lens made with fiber optic technology to get detailed images of the minutest structures of the area the doctor is examining. A Sinuscope is frequently used by ENT specialists, and uses light source like other endoscopes along with an illumination system and a camera to get high-quality images of the areas under diagnosis. A majority of Sinuscopes feature a handle for irrigation/suction and a transposable irrigation/suction sheath that allows movement in different angles that can be maneuvered by a doctor with ease. The device is used to perform facio-plastic operations and for removing abnormal growth like polyps. The device can be operated only by skilled medical professionals in a clinical setting. Several new forms like direct videolaryngoscopy with a 0° Sinuscope is a cost-effective procedure. But, it is compulsory to sterilize and disinfect the Sinuscope after each use and that could extend the time required for the entire procedure. There could be difficulty while conducting the procedure in cases where there is acute trismus. The optical fiber used in Sinuscopes gives out high-energy illumination distally that can elevate the temperature of tissues of the body making the procedure uncomfortable.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sinuscopes estimated at US$148 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$199.4 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. 2.7 mm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$111.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 4.0 mm segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $77.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $20.1 Million by 2026
The Sinuscopes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$77.2 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
The US represents a major led by increasing incidence and prevalence of sinusitis, rising number of MI surgeries, various technological advancements, strong healthcare infrastructure, and the availability of skilled personnel. The number of patients who suffer from sinusitis is roughly 30.8 million, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth due to huge population, rising incidence of the disease; growing awareness of treatment options, increasing number of surgical procedures, improving healthcare infrastructure, increase in ENT facilities that are financially aided by the government, rising standard of living, and increasing income levels. Growth potential is particularly high in China and India backed by healthcare reforms by governments, rising income levels, and increasing aging population. Given the hugely underpenetrated nature of developing markets, adoption of various procedures in these regions is likely to progress at a much faster than the developed economies in the coming years. As income levels increase in emerging markets against the backdrop of robust economic growth, the demand for sinuscopes from these markets is expected to gain momentum, further brightening the growth prospects.
Growing preference by patients for minimally invasive surgeries due to reduced hospital stay and faster recovery, is a major market driver for Sinuscopes market. Sinus endoscopy procedures make diagnosis cheaper in terms of reduced hospital stay and curtailed pre and post procedure care. . Aging population, increasing incidence of various diseases, growing access to better healthcare and shift towards early diagnosis are some of the broad factors driving demand for endoscopy devices worldwide. Moreover, the advent of minimally invasive procedures has transformed the area of disease diagnosis and treatment, resulting in significant growth for devices, including sinusopes, used in these procedures. Improving reimbursement scenario in select markets worldwide also contribute to growth in the market.
By End-Use, Ambulatory Surgery Centers Segment to Reach $61.1 Million by 2026
Global market for Ambulatory Surgery Centers (End-Use) segment is estimated at US$46.3 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$61.1 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 4.8% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Ambulatory Surgery Centers segment, accounting for 55.9% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 8.6% to reach US$4.7 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Other Diameters Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR
In the global Other Diameters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$20.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$29.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8% CAGR through the analysis period.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Incidence of Chronic Rhinosinusitis to Drive the Need
for Sinuscopes
Chronic Sinusitis Prevalence in the US: Characterised by Vastly
Untreated Population
Rise in Allergic Rhinitis Cases Drive the Demand for Sinuscopes
Prevalence Percentage of Allergic Rhinitis in Select Countries:
2020
The US Allergic Rhinitis Patient Population by Disease Severity
(2020): Percentage Breakdown of Patient Pool for Mild
Intermittent, Mild Persistent, Moderate-severe Intermittent,
and Moderate-severe Persistent
Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drives
Demand for Sinuscopes
Continuous Evolution of Endoscopic Technology Bodes Well for
the Sinuscopy Market
Integrated Forward View Integrated with 360 Degree Sinuscopes
Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure Enhance
Demand for Sinuscopes
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023
Burgeoning Elderly Populace Spurs Demand for Sinuscopes
Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million
by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
The Emergence of HD Quality Sinuscopes to Propel Market Growth
Dearth of ENT Surgeons and Skilled Otolaryngologists: A Major
Challenge for Market Growth
