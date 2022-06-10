New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Otoscopes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896567/?utm_source=GNW

Global Otoscopes Market to Reach $198.1 Million by 2026



An otoscope/ auriscope is an audiological tool possessing light generation and magnification properties that are useful for an external investigation of the tympanic membranes and the ear canal. The otoscope is also used widely during general checkups as a screening process for illness. Otoscope provides a clear view of the eardrum/ tympanic membrane and ear canal if there aren`t any blockages in these areas. Some of the diseases that can be diagnosed by an otoscope are otitis externa (external ear) and otitis media (middle ear). Another common use of the otoscope is a nasal examination and this reduces the need for a nasal speculum. Sometimes the speculum of the otoscope is removed and it`s used to examine the upper throat too. Though all otoscopes allow magnification and illumination of the tympanic membranes and ear canal so that visual examination can be performed by the audiologists, properties and functionalities of different otoscopes depend upon the technology they use.



Otoscopes came in varying price brackets but high quality should be prioritized before low price whenever a purchase decision of an otoscope needs to be made. An otoscope is primarily involved in performing otoscopy, wherein secondary applications such as pneumatic otoscopy, and cerumen management, among others become insignificant. The feature of image/video capture in video otoscopes provides real-time objective documentation pertaining to the tympanic membrane and the ear canal. This is also useful in enabling to decide the qualifying position before/after clinical procedures, including earmold impression and cerumen removal methods. Additionally, the feature enables image/video sharing for consulting and educational purposes. Bigger screen image projection enables to observe structures on a bigger scale, providing detailed view for subtle structures.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Otoscopes estimated at US$163.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$198.1 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period. Pocket-size Otoscopes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.9% CAGR and reach US$89.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Full-size Otoscopes segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $58.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $14 Million by 2026



The Otoscopes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58.8 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.



The market is forecast to experience a significant growth over the coming years due to increasing incidence of ear-related conditions and preventable hearing loss that create a pressing demand for sophisticated diagnostic devices. The market growth is also facilitated by availability of rechargeable, user-friendly pocket otoscopes along with increasing number of otolaryngology professionals. Rising incidence of hearing loss is also expected to drive the global otoscopes market in the long-term. Hearing loss or impairment is one of the leading global public health problems, adversely affecting the communication ability, independence, wellbeing, and quality of life. Besides age-related factors, the growing prevalence of hearing loss is a product of genetic factors; complications during pregnancy and childbirth; the spread of highly contagious diseases such as meningitis, rubella and mumps; injuries; polypharmacy and high noise pollution.



Given the fact that the potential incidence of hearing loss is higher in the aged population, the rise in number of people above 65 years presents significant market opportunities for devices used in their management. In addition to demographics, other factors that could lead to increase in number of patients with hearing loss include higher damages to hearing caused due to environmental factors. The over 55-years age group is more prone to hearing impairment due to age related afflictions. The incidence and prevalence of hearing impairments is in tandem with the world population which is expanding at an annual rate of over 1%. For instance, the number of individuals suffering from hearing impairments in the United States grew two-fold over the course of the last 3 decades, with around 14% of the region`s adult Within Europe, around 52 million people suffer from some level of hearing loss population under its sphere. Across the Atlantic, over 36 million people have hearing impairment in the US, with one in every ten individuals expressing some loss of hearing functionality



Video Otoscopes Segment to Reach $36.4 Million by 2026



In the global Video Otoscopes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$24.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$30.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured) -

Adam,Rouilly Limited

AIIM GmbH

Albert Waeschle Ltd. (Opticlar)

AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

AME WORLDWIDE

American Diagnostic Corporation

Arno Barthelmes Zella-Mehlis GmbH

AUG MEDICAL

Bosch + Sohn GmbH u. Co. KG

Cupris Limited

Dino-Lite Europe

Dr. Mom Otoscopes

Endoservice GmbH

Fazzini SRL

Firefly Global

GF Health Products, Inc.

GPC Medical Ltd.

Happersberger Otopront GmbH

HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Henry Schein, Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Honsun Group

Interacoustics A/S

Inventis srl

Keeler

Kirchner & Wilhelm GmbH + Co. KG

LUXAMED GmbH & CO. KG

Maico Diagnostic GmbH

Medline Industries, Inc.

MedRx Inc.

Medstar Co., Ltd.

Natus Medical, Inc.

Oaktree Products, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

OPTOMIC Espana S.A.

Orlvision Gmbh

Prestige Medical

RA Block Diagnostics

RF Co.

Rudolf Riester GmbH & Co. KG

Sklar Surgical Instruments

SOS Group Global Ltd.

Spengler Instruments

Spirit Medical Co., Ltd.

SyncVision Technology Corporation

Timesco Healthcare Ltd.

Videomed Zaklad Elektroniczny

Vitalitaet Medtech Co., Ltd.

XION GmbH

Zumax Medical Co., Ltd.







Read the full report:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Otoscopes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Otoscopes - A Prelude

Impact of COVID-19 on Otoscopes Market

Rising Incidence of Hearing Loss to Drive the Global Otoscopes

Market in the Long-Term

A Snapshot of Global Hearing Loss Statistics

Table 1: Number of People with Disabling Hearing Loss Worldwide

in Million for the Years 2015 to 2050

Distribution of Disabling Hearing Loss Worldwide: 2018

World Hearing Loss Population Breakdown by Severity: 2018

US and Europe Dominate the Global Otoscopes Market

Emerging Markets - Underpenetrated with Immense Growth Potential

Pocket Otoscopes to Drive Market Growth

Video Otoscopes Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

Technological Advancements to Drive the Growth of Otoscopes Market

Recent Innovations/New Product Launches



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Expands Use of Smartphone-Enabled Otoscopes in

Otolaryngology

Increasing Cases of Hearing Loss Emphasize Urgent Need to Raise

Awareness

Disabling, Untreated Hearing Loss Holds Startling Economic and

Societal Costs

WHO Urges Governments to Curb Rising Cases of Hearing Impairment

WHO-ITU Issues New Standard for Preventing Hearing Loss in

Young Individuals

Burgeoning Geriatric Population and Rising Prevalence of Age-

Related Hearing Loss - A Key Demand Driver for Otoscopes

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million

by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Increasing Hearing Impairment among Younger Population and

Children

Table 6: Percentage Share of Disabling Hearing Loss Population

Worldwide by Category: 2018

Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Substantial

Opportunities

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

2019, 2021 & 2023

AI-Powered Otoscopy Represents Latest Buzzword with Potential

to Improve Access to ENT & Audiology Services in Remote Areas

Increasing Role of Artificial Intelligence for Otoscopy

Technological Advancements

University of Washington Develops Smartphone Application to

Detect Eardrum Fluid

Digital Otoscopes Improves Diagnosis and Treatment of Acute

Otitis Media

Otoscopes for Home Use Allow Early Detection of Ear Infection

Researchers Develop Ultrasound Otoscope for Accurate Diagnosis

of Middle Ear Infections

A Prelude into Select Available Otoscopes

Home Digital Otoscopes

DESPATCH Wireless Otoscope

Teslong Otoscope

Anykit USB Otoscope-Ear Scope Camera



Read the full report:



