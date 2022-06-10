Vietnam Data Analytics Markets Analysis, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027

Dublin, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Data Analytics Market, By Type (Predictive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Diagnostic Analytics), By Solutions, By Function, By Deployment, By End Use Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vietnam data analytics market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The market growth can be attributed to the high demand for data analytics from various organizations to manage, process, and streamline multiple operations simultaneously in real-time. Besides, data analytics provide organizations the opportunity to better understand customers by gaining critical insights and creating better marketing operations and improving campaigns.

Moreover, various industries are adopting big data and business analytics to analyze vast volumes of data generated on online and offline mediums, driving the growth of the Vietnam data analytics market. Furthermore, the introduction of cloud-based big data and business analytics and investments by market players in cloud technology to gain a competitive edge over other service providers are expected to propel the growth of the Vietnam data analytics market in the next five years.

The increasing need for gaining better insights for better planning and expansion of the market is driving the growth of the Vietnam data analytics market. However, high implementation costs and a lack of skilled workers might hinder the growth of the Vietnam data analytics market.

Growing penetration of internet services and greater adoption of cloud technology are anticipated further to drive the growth of Vietnam data analytics market. Moreover, the up-gradation of the existing system in the organization, increasing IT expenditure, and rise in digital transformation are expected to fuel the growth of the Vietnam data analytics market.



Vietnam data analytics market is segmented into type, solutions, function, deployment, end use industry, regional distribution, and company. Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into the cloud and on-premises.

The cloud deployment segment is anticipated to dominate the Vietnam data analytics market during the forecast period. Cloud provides a higher level of security and allows users to avail data from remote locations at any time with a stable internet connection.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of Vietnam data analytics market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of Vietnam data analytics market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast Vietnam data analytics market based on type, solutions, function, deployment, end use industry, regional distribution, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Vietnam data analytics Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for Vietnam data analytics Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Vietnam data analytics Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Vietnam data analytics Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Vietnam data analytics market.

Leading players in the Vietnam data analytics market are

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Tableu Software LLC

Oracle Corporation

Altyrex

Accenture Plc

NTT Data Corporation

Bac Ha Software

ITC Group

TMA Solutions

Kyanon Digital

KMS Technology Inc.

Agile Tech Vietnam

Key Topics Covered:



1. Service Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Vietnam Data Analytics Market



5. Voice of Customers

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Key Selection Parameters While Choosing Data Analytics Platforms

5.3. Satisfaction Levels Based on Various Parameters

5.4. Key Challenges Faced while Implementing Data Analytics Platforms



6. Vietnam Data Analytics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Predictive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Diagnostic Analytics)

6.2.2. By Solutions (Business Intelligence, Database Management, Data Mining, Fraud & Security Intelligence, Others)

6.2.3. By Function (Marketing Analysis, Operational Analysis, Sales Analysis, Accounting and Finance Analysis, Others)

6.2.4. By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises)

6.2.5. By End Use Industry (Government & Defense, BFSI, Retail & Ecommerce, Healthcare, Transport & Logistics, Others)

6.2.6. By Region (North Vietnam, Central Vietnam, South Vietnam)

6.2.7. By top 10 Provinces

6.2.8. By Company (2021)

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. North Vietnam Data Analytics Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Solutions

7.2.3. By Function

7.2.4. By Deployment

7.2.5. By End Use Industry



8. Central Vietnam Data Analytics Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Solutions

8.2.3. By Function

8.2.4. By Deployment

8.2.5. By End Use Industry



9. South Vietnam Data Analytics Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Solutions

9.2.3. By Function

9.2.4. By Deployment

9.2.5. By End Use Industry



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles



14. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mr7tml