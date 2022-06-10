New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Colonoscopy Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896566/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Colonoscopy Devices Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026
Colonoscopy devices comprise a long, flexible, and thin tube, with a light, camera, and tools placed at one end of the tube. These devices can be used for removing polyps, which can subsequently be examined under the microscope for identifying the presence of an infection. In the past few years, various instruments have been developed for enhancing visualization angles, including endoscopes, short-run radius colonoscopes, colonoscopy devices with several lenses, and various accessory devices. In recent years, innovative procedures and instruments are being rolled out for removing the barriers pertaining to colon surgeries. Recent technological advancements have resulted in the development of advanced endoscopic devices and accessories, which can be attached to the colonoscopes at the time of treatment. These instruments are designed for maximizing their capability of penetrating and safely maneuvering the interiors of the rectum and removing the infected polyps. New colonoscopy devices are also being developed with several cameras and a wider view for enhancing their image transmission capabilities. However, the availability of substitutes for treating rectal diseases, lack of consumer awareness, and complications related to colonoscopy procedures are some factors that are anticipated to restrain the market growth in the near future.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Colonoscopy Devices estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period. Visualization Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$938.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Colonoscopes segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $458.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $162.7 Million by 2026
The Colonoscopy Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$458.2 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$162.7 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
Colorectal cancer represents the largest application area for colonoscopy devices, driven by the rising prevalence of colorectal cancer globally. In contrast to invasive surgeries, colonoscopy procedures do not require any incision, which is likely to significantly augment the demand for colonoscopy devices. Moreover, the number of colonoscopy procedures is expected to increase rapidly, owing to the expansion in the therapeutic capabilities of colonoscopes. Ambulatory surgery centers are expected to be the largest end-use segment for colonoscopy devices market, owing to the higher adoption and increase in the number of colonoscopy procedures being performed at these centers. Benefits, such as cost saving, individual service, and hygienic environment are expected to boost the demand for colonoscopy procedures in ambulatory surgery centers over the next few years.
Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth, owing to the rapid increase in demand for colonoscopy devices in China and India. These countries are witnessing a significant rise in the number of colonoscopy procedures, attributed to improvements in hospitals, healthcare facilities, and infrastructure. In addition, the growth in the regional market is propelled by the rising income levels and healthcare expenditure, growing awareness regarding colon-related disorders, and higher prevalence of colon-related diseases due to unhygienic and unclean environments, particularly in the rural areas. In recent years, the colonoscopy devices market in the region is also benefiting from the funds and grants being provided by various government authorities for creating consumer awareness regarding minimally invasive surgeries. However, shortage of physicians trained in colonoscopy procedures and unfavorable reimbursement policies are anticipated to hamper growth in the region.
By End-Use, Hospitals Segment to Reach $1 Billion by 2026
Global market for Hospitals (End-Use) segment is estimated at US$848.3 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$1 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 4.1% over the analysis period. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Hospitals segment, accounting for 32.7% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 6.7% to reach US$108.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 17 Featured) -
- FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation
- GI View Ltd
- HUGER Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd
- KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG
- MECAN MEDICAL EQUIPMENT CO LTD
- Medtronic Plc
- Olympus America
- PENTAX Medical
- Pro Scope Systems
- Sonoscape Medical Corp.
- STERIS Plc
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896566/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Drop in Colorectal Cancer Screenings due to COVID-19 Crisis
Impacts the Colonoscopy Devices Market
Colonoscopy Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Colonoscopy: The Journey from Conventional Devices to Robotic
Platform
Existing CRC Diagnostic Approaches
Conventional Colonoscopy
CT-Scan/Virtual Colonoscopy
Wireless Capsule Endoscopy (WCE)
Increasing Focus on Magnetically-Driven Robotic Platform
Colonoscopy Devices Market Prospects and Outlook
Regional Market Perspective
Leading Players
WORLD BRANDS
RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer Spurs Market Growth
Global Cancer Incidence by Region: 2018
Global Cancer Incidence by Type: 2018
Common Cause of Cancer Deaths Worldwide - Number of Deaths due
to Select Types of Cancer for 2018
Colorectal Cancer Mortality and Screening Trends in the US
Percentage Breakdown of New Cases for Colon and Rectum Cancers
by Gender (2019)
Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drives
Demand for Colonoscopy systems
Aging Population Drives Demand for Colonoscopy Devices
Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for
the Years 2015, 2020 & 2025
Colorectal Cancer Burden Gradually Shifts from Older
Individuals to Younger Population
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
2016 & 2018
Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries
for 2018
Recent Technological Advancements and Launches Drive Market Growth
Prepless, Ingestible Imaging Capsule to Screen Colorectal Cancer
Artificial Intelligence to Hold Instrumental Role in Timely
Identification of Colorectal Cancer during Colonoscopy
Invendo Medical Develops Single-use Invendoscope SC200 with OEM
Peristaltic Pumps
SMART Medical Systems Introduces G-EYE® 760R Colonoscope in Europe
Fujifilm Europe Launches CAD EYE Function for Real-Time
Identification of Colonic Polyp during Colonoscopy
Motus GI Introduces Pure-Vu GEN2 Colon Cleansing System for
Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation
Demand Increases for Colon Capsules
World Capsule Endoscopy Market by Product Segment (%): 2019E
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colonoscopy Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Visualization Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Visualization Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Visualization Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colonoscopes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Colonoscopes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diagnostic Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Centers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Colonoscopy Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer Cases Spurs Growth in
Colonoscopy Devices
Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths in the US (2019)
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colonoscopy Devices by Product Type - Visualization Systems,
Colonoscopes and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by
Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Number of New Cancer Cases in Canada: 2019
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colonoscopy Devices by Product Type - Visualization Systems,
Colonoscopes and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by
Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Colonoscopy Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Graying Population Spurs Growth Prospects
Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2022
Table 34: Japanese Current & Future Analysis for Colonoscopy
Devices by Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: Japanese Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by
Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: Japanese 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Japanese Current & Future Analysis for Colonoscopy
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Japanese Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: Japanese 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colonoscopy Devices by Product Type - Visualization Systems,
Colonoscopes and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by
Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Colonoscopy Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Rising Incidence of Cancer to Drive the Colonoscopy Devices Market
Number of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed (in Thousands) in China: 2019
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colonoscopy Devices by Product Type - Visualization Systems,
Colonoscopes and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by
Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Colonoscopy Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Rising Colon Cancer Incidence Augur Well for European
Colonoscopy Devices Market
Cancer Incidence in Europe: Number of New Cancer Cases
(in Thousands) by Site for 2018
Number of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed (in Thousands) in the UK:
2018
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colonoscopy Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colonoscopy Devices by Product Type - Visualization Systems,
Colonoscopes and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by
Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Colonoscopy Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colonoscopy Devices by Product Type - Visualization Systems,
Colonoscopes and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by
Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Colonoscopy Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colonoscopy Devices by Product Type - Visualization Systems,
Colonoscopes and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by
Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colonoscopy Devices by Product Type - Visualization Systems,
Colonoscopes and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by
Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Colonoscopy Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colonoscopy Devices by Product Type - Visualization Systems,
Colonoscopes and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by Product
Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use -
Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colonoscopy Devices by Product Type - Visualization Systems,
Colonoscopes and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by
Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colonoscopy Devices by Product Type - Visualization Systems,
Colonoscopes and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by
Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Colonoscopy Devices by Product Type - Visualization
Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Colonoscopy
Devices by Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Colonoscopy
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Colonoscopy Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
An Insight into Asia-Pacific Market for Colonoscopy Devices
Cancer Incidence in Asia: Number of New Cancer Cases
(in Thousands) for 2019
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Colonoscopy Devices by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Colonoscopy Devices by Product Type - Visualization
Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices
by Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices
by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Colonoscopy Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colonoscopy Devices by Product Type - Visualization Systems,
Colonoscopes and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by
Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896566/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________