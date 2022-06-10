New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Colonoscopy Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896566/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Colonoscopy Devices Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026



Colonoscopy devices comprise a long, flexible, and thin tube, with a light, camera, and tools placed at one end of the tube. These devices can be used for removing polyps, which can subsequently be examined under the microscope for identifying the presence of an infection. In the past few years, various instruments have been developed for enhancing visualization angles, including endoscopes, short-run radius colonoscopes, colonoscopy devices with several lenses, and various accessory devices. In recent years, innovative procedures and instruments are being rolled out for removing the barriers pertaining to colon surgeries. Recent technological advancements have resulted in the development of advanced endoscopic devices and accessories, which can be attached to the colonoscopes at the time of treatment. These instruments are designed for maximizing their capability of penetrating and safely maneuvering the interiors of the rectum and removing the infected polyps. New colonoscopy devices are also being developed with several cameras and a wider view for enhancing their image transmission capabilities. However, the availability of substitutes for treating rectal diseases, lack of consumer awareness, and complications related to colonoscopy procedures are some factors that are anticipated to restrain the market growth in the near future.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Colonoscopy Devices estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period. Visualization Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$938.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Colonoscopes segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $458.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $162.7 Million by 2026



The Colonoscopy Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$458.2 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$162.7 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Colorectal cancer represents the largest application area for colonoscopy devices, driven by the rising prevalence of colorectal cancer globally. In contrast to invasive surgeries, colonoscopy procedures do not require any incision, which is likely to significantly augment the demand for colonoscopy devices. Moreover, the number of colonoscopy procedures is expected to increase rapidly, owing to the expansion in the therapeutic capabilities of colonoscopes. Ambulatory surgery centers are expected to be the largest end-use segment for colonoscopy devices market, owing to the higher adoption and increase in the number of colonoscopy procedures being performed at these centers. Benefits, such as cost saving, individual service, and hygienic environment are expected to boost the demand for colonoscopy procedures in ambulatory surgery centers over the next few years.



Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth, owing to the rapid increase in demand for colonoscopy devices in China and India. These countries are witnessing a significant rise in the number of colonoscopy procedures, attributed to improvements in hospitals, healthcare facilities, and infrastructure. In addition, the growth in the regional market is propelled by the rising income levels and healthcare expenditure, growing awareness regarding colon-related disorders, and higher prevalence of colon-related diseases due to unhygienic and unclean environments, particularly in the rural areas. In recent years, the colonoscopy devices market in the region is also benefiting from the funds and grants being provided by various government authorities for creating consumer awareness regarding minimally invasive surgeries. However, shortage of physicians trained in colonoscopy procedures and unfavorable reimbursement policies are anticipated to hamper growth in the region.



By End-Use, Hospitals Segment to Reach $1 Billion by 2026



Global market for Hospitals (End-Use) segment is estimated at US$848.3 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$1 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 4.1% over the analysis period. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Hospitals segment, accounting for 32.7% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 6.7% to reach US$108.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 17 Featured) -

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

GI View Ltd

HUGER Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

MECAN MEDICAL EQUIPMENT CO LTD

Medtronic Plc

Olympus America

PENTAX Medical

Pro Scope Systems

Sonoscape Medical Corp.

STERIS Plc







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896566/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Drop in Colorectal Cancer Screenings due to COVID-19 Crisis

Impacts the Colonoscopy Devices Market

Colonoscopy Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Colonoscopy: The Journey from Conventional Devices to Robotic

Platform

Existing CRC Diagnostic Approaches

Conventional Colonoscopy

CT-Scan/Virtual Colonoscopy

Wireless Capsule Endoscopy (WCE)

Increasing Focus on Magnetically-Driven Robotic Platform

Colonoscopy Devices Market Prospects and Outlook

Regional Market Perspective

Leading Players

WORLD BRANDS

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer Spurs Market Growth

Global Cancer Incidence by Region: 2018

Global Cancer Incidence by Type: 2018

Common Cause of Cancer Deaths Worldwide - Number of Deaths due

to Select Types of Cancer for 2018

Colorectal Cancer Mortality and Screening Trends in the US

Percentage Breakdown of New Cases for Colon and Rectum Cancers

by Gender (2019)

Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drives

Demand for Colonoscopy systems

Aging Population Drives Demand for Colonoscopy Devices

Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for

the Years 2015, 2020 & 2025

Colorectal Cancer Burden Gradually Shifts from Older

Individuals to Younger Population

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

2016 & 2018

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries

for 2018

Recent Technological Advancements and Launches Drive Market Growth

Prepless, Ingestible Imaging Capsule to Screen Colorectal Cancer

Artificial Intelligence to Hold Instrumental Role in Timely

Identification of Colorectal Cancer during Colonoscopy

Invendo Medical Develops Single-use Invendoscope SC200 with OEM

Peristaltic Pumps

SMART Medical Systems Introduces G-EYE® 760R Colonoscope in Europe

Fujifilm Europe Launches CAD EYE Function for Real-Time

Identification of Colonic Polyp during Colonoscopy

Motus GI Introduces Pure-Vu GEN2 Colon Cleansing System for

Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation

Demand Increases for Colon Capsules

World Capsule Endoscopy Market by Product Segment (%): 2019E



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Colonoscopy Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Visualization Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Visualization Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Visualization Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Colonoscopes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Colonoscopes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diagnostic Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Centers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Centers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Colonoscopy Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer Cases Spurs Growth in

Colonoscopy Devices

Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths in the US (2019)

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Colonoscopy Devices by Product Type - Visualization Systems,

Colonoscopes and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by

Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by

End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Number of New Cancer Cases in Canada: 2019

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Colonoscopy Devices by Product Type - Visualization Systems,

Colonoscopes and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by

Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by

End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Colonoscopy Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Graying Population Spurs Growth Prospects

Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2022

Table 34: Japanese Current & Future Analysis for Colonoscopy

Devices by Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes

and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: Japanese Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by

Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: Japanese 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Japanese Current & Future Analysis for Colonoscopy

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Japanese Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by

End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: Japanese 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Colonoscopy Devices by Product Type - Visualization Systems,

Colonoscopes and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by

Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by

End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Colonoscopy Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Rising Incidence of Cancer to Drive the Colonoscopy Devices Market

Number of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed (in Thousands) in China: 2019

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Colonoscopy Devices by Product Type - Visualization Systems,

Colonoscopes and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by

Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by

End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Colonoscopy Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Rising Colon Cancer Incidence Augur Well for European

Colonoscopy Devices Market

Cancer Incidence in Europe: Number of New Cancer Cases

(in Thousands) by Site for 2018

Number of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed (in Thousands) in the UK:

2018

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Colonoscopy Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Colonoscopy Devices by Product Type - Visualization Systems,

Colonoscopes and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by

Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by

End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Colonoscopy Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Colonoscopy Devices by Product Type - Visualization Systems,

Colonoscopes and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by

Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by

End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Colonoscopy Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Colonoscopy Devices by Product Type - Visualization Systems,

Colonoscopes and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by

Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by

End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Colonoscopy Devices by Product Type - Visualization Systems,

Colonoscopes and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by

Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by

End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Colonoscopy Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Colonoscopy Devices by Product Type - Visualization Systems,

Colonoscopes and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by Product

Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use -

Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Colonoscopy Devices by Product Type - Visualization Systems,

Colonoscopes and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by

Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by

End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Colonoscopy Devices by Product Type - Visualization Systems,

Colonoscopes and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by

Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by

End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy Devices by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Colonoscopy Devices by Product Type - Visualization

Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Colonoscopy

Devices by Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy

Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Colonoscopy

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Colonoscopy Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

An Insight into Asia-Pacific Market for Colonoscopy Devices

Cancer Incidence in Asia: Number of New Cancer Cases

(in Thousands) for 2019

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Colonoscopy Devices by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy

Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Colonoscopy Devices by Product Type - Visualization

Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices

by Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy

Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices

by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Colonoscopy Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Colonoscopy Devices by Product Type - Visualization Systems,

Colonoscopes and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by

Product Type - Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Colonoscopy

Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Visualization Systems, Colonoscopes and Other Product Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Colonoscopy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Colonoscopy Devices by

End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896566/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________