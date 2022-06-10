New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Gloves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896565/?utm_source=GNW
Global Sports Gloves Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026
Gloves are defined as protective wear for the hands covering the wrist, palms and fingers. Sports gloves are worn by athletes by playing for protection against injuries and for better game performance. Types of sports which require gloves include boxing, cricket, hockey, goal keeping in football/soccer, baseball, cycling, motor racing, skating, skiing, handball, rowing, golf, and weightlifting, among others. In addition to gloves, protective sportswear also includes head gear, gum shields, shin pads, shoulder pads, and joint supports. Key functionality and benefits offered by gloves include protection against nerve and musculoskeletal damage, injuries disorders and pain; firmer grip and anti-slippage, protection against cold in case of winter sports and heat and UV protection in case of summer sports; preventing and combating hand fatigue; and helping in enhancing and optimizing athlete performance. Popular fabrics used for manufacturing gloves include cotton, Polyester, Acrylic, PVC, leather, fleece, knitted wool, Cow hide, Deer skin, Pig`s leather, Goat`s leather, grain leather, split leather, Polyurethane (PU) laminated onto a polyester or polyamide, Polyurethane (PU) fibre mixed with polyester or polyamide.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sports Gloves estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period. Boxing Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$641.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Baseball Gloves segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $443.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $178.6 Million by 2026
The Sports Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$443.4 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$178.6 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.
Given the importance of exercise and outdoor activity in boosting immunity, participation in sports as part of fitness regimes will grow. In the post COVID-19 period, focus on health and fitness will be the new normal fully ingrained into the lifestyle of people of all ages age groups. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of routine exercise and weight management in building strong immunity against new and unknown viruses. Types of sports which will witness increase in participations rates will include Tennis, Rowing, Cycling, Biking, Mountain Climbing, Hiking, Squash, Cross-Country Skiing, skating, baseball etc., all of which require the use of gloves as the most common and must have protective wear for safe indulgence in these sports and games.
The expected increase in gym enrollments will also benefit demand for gym gloves also known as fitness and workout gloves. With growing concerns over shared gym accessories like gloves and risk of infections, consumers will purchase their own gym gear and accessories. Gloves are often used during weightlifting and when operating other rope based equipment to prevent injuries, cuts and bruises to hands. Gym gloves play a vital role in protecting hands and providing firmer and improved grip on gym equipment. Gloves also provide wrist support and prevent ligament related injuries. In times of COVID-19, it also protects against the risk of using shared equipment. Gloves also help decrease hand pain and increase workout intensity and results in better workout performance and outcome. Gloves also prevent workout calluses which although not dangerous can result in painful crack and open wounds which can impede further training or progress. Weight lifting gloves especially protects fingers from undue stress and helps the athlete increase tolerance to weight load gradually. Gloves will also eliminate the need for the use of gym chalk powder which typically used to increase grip and reduce sweating. Especially in times of COVID-19, chalk related allergies such as cough and sneezing can be effectively prevented. Gloves also increase stability and reduce the risk of dropping weights such as barbell or dumbbell onto the foot, chest, lap or head.
Hockey Gloves Segment to Reach $277.9 Million by 2026
In the global Hockey Gloves segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$183.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$228.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$38.2 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896565/?utm_source=GNW
Gloves: An Important Protective Gear for Athletes & Hobbyist
Sportsmen
COVID-19 Disrupts Business-as-Usual Market Opportunities
Live Event Cancellations, Cutbacks on Tourism Related Sports
Spend, Declines in Fan Spending on Pro Sports, Plummeting
Sports TV Losses Shave Off US$69.9 Billion in Sports
Revenues: Global Sports Revenues (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019 & 2020
The Worst Affected by the Pandemic, the U.S. Sports Industry
Takes it on the Chin: Sports Revenue Loss in the United States
(In US$ Billion) for the Year 2020 by Segment
Cancellation of Live Sporting Events Hurts Market Prospects
Closure of Gyms Impacts Demand for Fitness/Gym Gloves
COVID-19 Outbreak Freezes the Tourism Industry. Vacation Sports
Comes to an Abrupt Halt Adding to Market Woes
Sharp Decline in the Number of Tourists Impacts Tourism Related
Retail Trade: Global Number of International Tourist Arrivals
at Airports Worldwide (In Million) for the Years 2019 & 2020
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Pandemic Induced Rise of ?At Home Fitness? Sees a Partially
Offsetting Rise in Online Sales of Fitness Gloves
COVID-19 Catalyzes Retail Digitalization & Brings Online Sales
of Gloves Into the Spotlight: % of Internet Users Who Have
Migrated to Online e-Commerce Platforms During the COVID-19
Pandemic
Redoubled Focus on Immunity & Health in COVID-19 Times to
Increase Participation in Sports in the Post COVID-19 Period
Continued Rise in Wildlife Trade & Increased Frequency of
Future Pandemics Trigger Long-Term Focus on Health, Fitness &
Immunity Building: Number of Wild Animal Species Traded
Annually Worldwide
Increase in Gym Enrollments Post COVID-19 Will Bring Back
Opportunities Currently in Hiatus
Increase in Gym Memberships in Post COVID-19 Period to Benefit
Sales of Gym Gloves: Number of Enrollments in Health & Fitness
Clubs (In 000s) for the Years 2021 & 2033
Athleisure Gloves to Witness a Comeback in Popularity in the
Post COVID-19 Period
Manufacturers Focus on Design & Fabric Innovations to Combat
the Impact of COVID-19
Increased Adoption of Cycling as a Healthy Hobby to Push Up
Sales of Cycling Gloves in the Post COVID-19 Period
Covid-19 Pandemic Leads to Recreational Cycling Boom & Will
Lead the Spike in Demand for Cycling Gloves
More Cyclists Means More Sales of Cycling Gloves: Bicycle
Travel Per Inhabitant Per Year (In Km) by Country for the Year
2021
Sports Tourism to Emerge Into a Big Opportunity Post COVID-19
Major Sports Tourism Destinations Will be Top Markets for
Sports Glove Sales
Expansion of Sports Tourism in the Post COVD-19 Period to Spur
Sales of Sports Tourism Goods & Services Including Gloves:
Global Market for Sports Tourism (In US$ Trillion) for the
Years 2021, 2023 & 2025
