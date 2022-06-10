New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Gloves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896565/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Sports Gloves Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026



Gloves are defined as protective wear for the hands covering the wrist, palms and fingers. Sports gloves are worn by athletes by playing for protection against injuries and for better game performance. Types of sports which require gloves include boxing, cricket, hockey, goal keeping in football/soccer, baseball, cycling, motor racing, skating, skiing, handball, rowing, golf, and weightlifting, among others. In addition to gloves, protective sportswear also includes head gear, gum shields, shin pads, shoulder pads, and joint supports. Key functionality and benefits offered by gloves include protection against nerve and musculoskeletal damage, injuries disorders and pain; firmer grip and anti-slippage, protection against cold in case of winter sports and heat and UV protection in case of summer sports; preventing and combating hand fatigue; and helping in enhancing and optimizing athlete performance. Popular fabrics used for manufacturing gloves include cotton, Polyester, Acrylic, PVC, leather, fleece, knitted wool, Cow hide, Deer skin, Pig`s leather, Goat`s leather, grain leather, split leather, Polyurethane (PU) laminated onto a polyester or polyamide, Polyurethane (PU) fibre mixed with polyester or polyamide.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sports Gloves estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period. Boxing Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$641.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Baseball Gloves segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $443.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $178.6 Million by 2026



The Sports Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$443.4 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$178.6 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.



Given the importance of exercise and outdoor activity in boosting immunity, participation in sports as part of fitness regimes will grow. In the post COVID-19 period, focus on health and fitness will be the new normal fully ingrained into the lifestyle of people of all ages age groups. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of routine exercise and weight management in building strong immunity against new and unknown viruses. Types of sports which will witness increase in participations rates will include Tennis, Rowing, Cycling, Biking, Mountain Climbing, Hiking, Squash, Cross-Country Skiing, skating, baseball etc., all of which require the use of gloves as the most common and must have protective wear for safe indulgence in these sports and games.



The expected increase in gym enrollments will also benefit demand for gym gloves also known as fitness and workout gloves. With growing concerns over shared gym accessories like gloves and risk of infections, consumers will purchase their own gym gear and accessories. Gloves are often used during weightlifting and when operating other rope based equipment to prevent injuries, cuts and bruises to hands. Gym gloves play a vital role in protecting hands and providing firmer and improved grip on gym equipment. Gloves also provide wrist support and prevent ligament related injuries. In times of COVID-19, it also protects against the risk of using shared equipment. Gloves also help decrease hand pain and increase workout intensity and results in better workout performance and outcome. Gloves also prevent workout calluses which although not dangerous can result in painful crack and open wounds which can impede further training or progress. Weight lifting gloves especially protects fingers from undue stress and helps the athlete increase tolerance to weight load gradually. Gloves will also eliminate the need for the use of gym chalk powder which typically used to increase grip and reduce sweating. Especially in times of COVID-19, chalk related allergies such as cough and sneezing can be effectively prevented. Gloves also increase stability and reduce the risk of dropping weights such as barbell or dumbbell onto the foot, chest, lap or head.



Hockey Gloves Segment to Reach $277.9 Million by 2026



In the global Hockey Gloves segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$183.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$228.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$38.2 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Adidas America Inc

All-Star Sporting Goods

AML Group Ltd

Everlast Worldwide Inc

Gloves n Gloves

Grays of Cambridge

Hirzl AG

Kathmandu Outdoor

Mizuno Corporation

Nike Inc

Rawlings

SELECT SPORT A/S

TH-SPORT (H.K.) Ltd

Under Armour Inc

Wilson Sporting Goods







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896565/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Sports Gloves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Gloves: An Important Protective Gear for Athletes & Hobbyist

Sportsmen

COVID-19 Disrupts Business-as-Usual Market Opportunities

Live Event Cancellations, Cutbacks on Tourism Related Sports

Spend, Declines in Fan Spending on Pro Sports, Plummeting

Sports TV Losses Shave Off US$69.9 Billion in Sports

Revenues: Global Sports Revenues (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019 & 2020

The Worst Affected by the Pandemic, the U.S. Sports Industry

Takes it on the Chin: Sports Revenue Loss in the United States

(In US$ Billion) for the Year 2020 by Segment

Cancellation of Live Sporting Events Hurts Market Prospects

Closure of Gyms Impacts Demand for Fitness/Gym Gloves

COVID-19 Outbreak Freezes the Tourism Industry. Vacation Sports

Comes to an Abrupt Halt Adding to Market Woes

Sharp Decline in the Number of Tourists Impacts Tourism Related

Retail Trade: Global Number of International Tourist Arrivals

at Airports Worldwide (In Million) for the Years 2019 & 2020

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pandemic Induced Rise of ?At Home Fitness? Sees a Partially

Offsetting Rise in Online Sales of Fitness Gloves

COVID-19 Catalyzes Retail Digitalization & Brings Online Sales

of Gloves Into the Spotlight: % of Internet Users Who Have

Migrated to Online e-Commerce Platforms During the COVID-19

Pandemic

Redoubled Focus on Immunity & Health in COVID-19 Times to

Increase Participation in Sports in the Post COVID-19 Period

Continued Rise in Wildlife Trade & Increased Frequency of

Future Pandemics Trigger Long-Term Focus on Health, Fitness &

Immunity Building: Number of Wild Animal Species Traded

Annually Worldwide

Increase in Gym Enrollments Post COVID-19 Will Bring Back

Opportunities Currently in Hiatus

Increase in Gym Memberships in Post COVID-19 Period to Benefit

Sales of Gym Gloves: Number of Enrollments in Health & Fitness

Clubs (In 000s) for the Years 2021 & 2033

Athleisure Gloves to Witness a Comeback in Popularity in the

Post COVID-19 Period

Manufacturers Focus on Design & Fabric Innovations to Combat

the Impact of COVID-19

Increased Adoption of Cycling as a Healthy Hobby to Push Up

Sales of Cycling Gloves in the Post COVID-19 Period

Covid-19 Pandemic Leads to Recreational Cycling Boom & Will

Lead the Spike in Demand for Cycling Gloves

More Cyclists Means More Sales of Cycling Gloves: Bicycle

Travel Per Inhabitant Per Year (In Km) by Country for the Year

2021

Sports Tourism to Emerge Into a Big Opportunity Post COVID-19

Major Sports Tourism Destinations Will be Top Markets for

Sports Glove Sales

Expansion of Sports Tourism in the Post COVD-19 Period to Spur

Sales of Sports Tourism Goods & Services Including Gloves:

Global Market for Sports Tourism (In US$ Trillion) for the

Years 2021, 2023 & 2025



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Gloves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Boxing Gloves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Boxing Gloves by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Boxing Gloves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Baseball Gloves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Baseball Gloves by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Baseball Gloves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hockey Gloves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Hockey Gloves by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hockey Gloves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cricket Gloves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Cricket Gloves by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cricket Gloves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Sports Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Gloves by Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey

Gloves, Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Product -

Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing Gloves,

Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Gloves by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Gloves by Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves,

Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Product -

Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing

Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Gloves by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Sports Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Gloves by Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves,

Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Product -

Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing

Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Gloves by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Sports Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Gloves by Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves,

Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Product -

Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing

Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Gloves by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Sports Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Gloves by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Gloves by Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves,

Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Product -

Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing

Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Gloves by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Sports Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Gloves by Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves,

Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Product -

Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing

Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Gloves by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Sports Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Gloves by Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves,

Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Product -

Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing

Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Gloves by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Gloves by Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves,

Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Product -

Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing

Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Gloves by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Sports Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Gloves by Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey

Gloves, Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Product -

Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing Gloves, Baseball

Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Gloves by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Gloves by Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves,

Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Product -

Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing

Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Gloves by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Gloves by Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves,

Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Product -

Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing

Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Gloves by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sports Gloves by Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves,

Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves,

Cricket Gloves and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing

Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sports Gloves by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Sports Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sports Gloves by Geographic Region - Australia, India and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Geographic Region - Australia, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sports Gloves by Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves,

Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves,

Cricket Gloves and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing

Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sports Gloves by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Sports Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Gloves by Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves,

Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves,

Cricket Gloves and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing

Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 112: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Gloves by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Sports Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 115: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Gloves by Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves,

Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: India Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Product -

Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing

Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 118: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Gloves by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: India Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896565/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________