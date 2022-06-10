Global Charge Card Market Trends and Growth Forecasts: Compound Annual Growth of 1% with Market Set to Reach $2.04 Billion in 2026

Dublin, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Charge Card Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global charge card market is expected to grow from $1.91 billion in 2021 to $1.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. The market is expected to grow to $2.04 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the charge card market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the charge card market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



No pre-set spending limit and greater flexibility in spending contributed to the growth of the charge card market. Charge card offers financial flexibility of no pre-set spending limit on the purchase, which means more buying power. Additionally, charge cards offer premium rewards, maximize reward points based on spending patterns, and also offer a variety of travel and purchase protections. For instance, American Express offers complimentary Airport lounge access, hotel room upgrades, travel insurance, and much more. Customers will be able to improve their credit score by using charge cards responsibly and paying on time every month. A charge card allows a customer to organize personal events, dining reservations, golf bookings, movie, and theatre ticket bookings and enjoy exclusive rates and discounts with leading airlines.

These factors boosted demand for charge card services, and this, in turn, drove the charge cards market. However, no pre-set spending limit does not mean unlimited spending. The purchasing power is adjusted based on the use of the card, payment history, credit record and financial resources, and other factors. This will in turn help the customer to set a financial discipline.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider charge card market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers

The charge card market section of the report gives context. It compares the charge card market with other segments of the charge card market by size and growth, historic and forecast

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Gold Card; Platinum Card; Plum Card; Business Gold Card; Business Platinum Card; Other Types

By Institution Type: Banking Institutions; Non-Banking Institutions

By End User: Retail; Corporate; Government/Public Sector

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Companies Mentioned

American Express

Diners Club

Coutts Silk

Bank ABC

