Global Medical Collagen Market (2022 to 2028) - Featuring Integra Life Sciences, Symatese and Stryker Among Others

The global medical collagen market indicates that it would register growth at a CAGR of 6.57% in the projected years from 2022 to 2028.



The growing public awareness about the benefits of collagen is a key factor fuelling the growth of the market. Besides, the rising demand for collagen from the medical devices industry is also aiding the market's growth. However, certain health-related issues that may occur as a result of collagen usage and a section of the population restricting the use of animal-derived products pose a challenge to this growth.



On the other hand, there is still a large demand for collagen-rich food & beverages from people across the globe, which presents a growth opportunity for the market. Moreover, the growth of the cosmetics industry also indicates the vast potential for market growth as collagen is used substantially in many of these products.



Regional Outlook

The global market for medical collagen covers North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific.



North America was the leading market globally in 2021, and is estimated to continue its reign until the end of the forecast period. It is known for being a developed region in all aspects. Further, the people here are also becoming significantly aware and conscious about their health. This has led to an increased demand for collagen-based products among people in the US and Canada. Consumers are including collagen in their diet in the form of food, drinks, and supplements. These factors are contributing to the growth of the regional market.



Competitive Outlook

The noteworthy players profiled in the medical collagen market are Lapi Gelatine, Symatese, Integra Life Sciences, Collagen Matrix Inc, DSM, Nippi Inc, Connoils LLC, Gelita, Jellagen, Stryker, Italgel, Darling Ingredients Inc, Tessenderlo Group, Weishardt, and Nitta Gelatin Inc.



Integra Life Sciences is a renowned industry leader in the field of medical technology. Some of its famous brands include MatriStem UBMT, Integra, MediHoney, and ICP Express, among others. The US-based company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. In FY 2020, Integra's revenue and total assets increased in the fourth quarter. In Jan 2021, Integra Life Sciences acquired the regenerative medicine company Acell Inc. Post this acquisition, the company has been serving its customers more efficiently by offering them collagen-based wound management solutions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Medical Collagen Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the Medical Collagen Industry

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Significant Investment in Research and Development Activities

2.2.2. Evolving Healthcare Industry

2.2.3. Launch of New Products Due to Increased Research

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Key Impact Analysis

2.4.1. Quality

2.4.2. Side-Effects

2.4.3. Product Effectiveness

2.4.4. Price

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Industry Components

2.8. Regulatory Framework

2.9. Key Market Strategies

2.9.1. Acquisitions

2.9.2. Product Launches

2.9.3. Partnerships

2.9.4. Business Expansions

2.10. Market Drivers

2.10.1. Increasing Demand from the Medical Devices Industry

2.10.2. Growing Public Awareness

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Health-Related Issues

2.11.2. Consumers Limiting the Use of Animal-Based Products

2.12. Market Opportunities

2.12.1. Growth of the Cosmetics Industry

2.12.2. Rising Demand for Collagen-Rich Food & Beverages



3. Global Medical Collagen Market Outlook - by Source

3.1. Bovine

3.2. Porcine

3.3. Other Sources



4. Global Medical Collagen Market Outlook - by Product

4.1. Gelatine

4.2. Hydrolyzed Collagen

4.3. Native Collagen

4.4. Other Products



5. Global Medical Collagen Market Outlook - by Application

5.1. Wound Care

5.2. Bone Grafts

5.3. Tissue Scaffolds

5.4. Cartilage Repair

5.5. Hemostats

5.6. Diagnostics

5.7. Vascular Grafts

5.8. Other Applications



6. Global Medical Collagen Market - Regional Outlook



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Gelita

7.2. Nitta Gelatin Inc

7.3. Nippi Inc

7.4. Italgel

7.5. Weishardt

7.6. Darling Ingredients Inc

7.7. Lapi Gelatine

7.8. Tessenderlo Group

7.9. Dsm

7.10. Collagen Matrix Inc

7.11. Connoils LLC

7.12. Integra Life Sciences

7.13. Symatese

7.14. Stryker

7.15. Jellagen



8. Research Methodology & Scope



