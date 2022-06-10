Sisters of the Valley Green Tour Starts Today

Merced, California, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sisters of the Valley launch their five-day, six-city road trip starting today at noon. The tour begins at Global Greenz in Atwater at noon today and at 5 p.m., the Sisters will be at Harborside in Oakland. Tomorrow morning at 11 a.m., the sisters will be at the San Jose Harborside dispensary. In the ensuing days, the tour takes the six sisters down south to Port Hueneme, then Los Angeles, and finally, San Diego. On the tour, the Sisters will be giving away packages of hemp seeds and informational brochures, as well as selling hand-made items from their craft-yurt, greeting cards, raffle tickets, and books.

In addition to talking about hemp, the Sisters will be briefing the public on the new science of CBD. The Sisters are in process of launching a new line of drops and gelcaps that are called CBD Plus, encapsulating more of the raw plant medicine that is good for fighting infections.

The Sisters hope to gather at least one hundred people at each location, where they will give a short speech, lead a sing-along, and give away packets of hemp seeds. Even though the events will be held at the dispensaries, with the exception of the Port Hueneme stop, all of the gatherings will be hosted outside in the parking lot, as the Sisters don’t want any age barriers or problems with parents bringing small children. “This is not a conversation for just adults," explained Sister Kate. "The health of the planet and the people is everyone's concern, at every age."

Friday, June 10th at noon Global Greenz in Atwater, 370 Airpark Rd, Atwater

Friday, June 10th at 5 p.m. Harborside in Oakland, 1864 Embarcadero, Oakland

Saturday, June 11th at 11 a.m. Harborside in San Jose, 1365 North 10th St., San Jose

Sunday, June 12th at 11 a.m. Higher Purpose Cannabis (HPC), 501 W Channel Islands Blvd, Suite 301, Port Hueneme

Sunday, June 12th at 5 p.m. Traditional, 2222 E Olympic Blvd, in Los Angeles

Monday, June 13th at 4 p.m. Urban Leaf, 1028 Buenos Avenue, San Diego

The Sisters will be giving away packets of hemp seeds, postcards, and brochures that explain the science of hemp, the new science of CBD, and one that explains the ingredients and health benefits of their mushroom coffee.

