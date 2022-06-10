Resgreen Group Announces Commencement of Floor Testing for Pre-Production LilBuddy™ AMR

Shelby Township, Michigan, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resgreen Group International (OTC PINK: RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today the pre-production LilBuddy™ AMR heading to the floor for testing.

Following several months of development, LilBuddy™ AMR (Autonomous Mobile Robot) is commencing the validation and floor testing process with a full suite of RGGI products. These products, all Industry 4.0 compliant, include PullBuddy™, BotWay™, and RGGI’s wireless safety suite (wireless stack lights, wireless push buttons, and smart load handling frames). LilBuddy™ is designed for loads up to 100Kg and is ROS (Robot Operating System) based. The ROS general framework is a standard operating system in robotics.

As a hybrid AMR, LilBuddy™ is able to travel long distances using natural guidance. For precision docking, the vehicle relies on QR codes/fiducials or magnetic tape. LilBuddy™’s hybrid ability allows for greater versatility within its working environment.

LilBuddy™ features front and rear solid state 2D/3D lidars that are used to map the areas traveled in and detect obstacles in its path. Once LilBuddy™ learns the map, it can be dispatched to any location with triggers and commands from BotWay™ and BotWay™ connected devices. Routes, a series of waypoints and commands, can also be set up with a companion app or BotWay™ to specify exact movements and commands in long distance travel or complex chains of events.

LilBuddy™ is controlled by distinct command sets for motion, security, and load engagement. In RGGI’s validation test, LilBuddy™ will be given virtual waypoints and commands via triggers from wireless buttons, 2 smart LHFs (Load Handling Frame) and a PullBuddy™ AGV, all coordinated by BotWay™ in an interoperable mode with “Cobots” (Collaborative Robots).

For a complete review of the company please visit https://resgreengroup.com

About Resgreen Group International (RGGI):

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreengroup.com .

