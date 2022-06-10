Amarin Receives Positive Recommendation from United Kingdom’s (UK) National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for Reimbursement of VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl)

UK’s NICE issued its draft Final Appraisal Document (FAD) recommending the use of VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) in England and Wales to reduce the risk of cardiovascular (CV) events in adult statin-treated patients at high CV risk who have elevated triglycerides (≥150 mg/dL [≥ 1.7 mmol/L]) and established cardiovascular disease (eCVD) 1,2



Positive reimbursement recommendation follows the recent national reimbursement for VAZKEPA in Sweden and marks another major milestone in the company’s European growth strategy

DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announces that the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) is recommending icosapent ethyl (marketed under the brand name VAZKEPA®) for reimbursement and use across the National Health Service (NHS) in England and Wales to reduce the risk of cardiovascular (CV) events in adult statin-treated patients at high cardiovascular risk who have elevated triglycerides (≥150 mg/dL [≥ 1.7 mmol/L]), LDL-C levels >1.04 mmol/L (and ≤ 2.60 mmol/L) and established cardiovascular disease (eCVD), at a price of £144.21 per 120 soft capsules (i.e. 30-day supply; equivalent of approximately 170 EUR or 181 USD*).1,2

“We are extremely pleased with today’s positive recommendation by NICE,” said Karim Mikhail, president and chief executive officer. “This is another important step forward in successfully executing our European growth strategy, and considering that the UK has historically served as a reference market with regard to Health Technology Assessments, it is a major step toward unlocking the company’s multi-billion-dollar revenue opportunity outside of the U.S.**”

Cardiovascular disease ranks as one of the UK’s leading causes of death3. More than six million people live with cardiovascular disease in England, costing the NHS around £7.4 billion each year3,4. VAZKEPA represents an important scientific innovation for reducing cardiovascular risk in eligible patients across England and Wales, supported by the clinical data from the landmark REDUCE-IT® cardiovascular outcome study5.

The Final Appraisal Document (FAD) is part of NICE’s Health Technology Appraisal (HTA) process aimed at making recommendations on both the clinical and cost effectiveness of medicines and treatments in England to help ensure that the NHS uses its resources fairly and cost-effectively. Today’s FAD represents the NICE appraisal committee’s draft final guidance related to the use of icosapent ethyl within the NHS in England. NICE’s final guidance is expected to be published on the 13th of July 2022, after which all local NHS formularies are expected to make the product available within 3 months. Based on a collaboration with the Welsh Government and the All Wales Medicines Strategy Group (AWMSG), the final NICE guidances will also apply to Wales and be implemented across the NHS in Wales.

“This positive recommendation is the outcome of many months of constructive scientific discussions with multiple stakeholders and a detailed systematic review of clinical and economic evidence,” commented Laurent Abuaf, senior vice president and president Amarin Europe. “Following Sweden, this is now the second Health Technology Assessment in Europe that recognizes the potential value of VAZKEPA for strengthening cardiovascular care in England and Wales, following a very rigorous clinical and economic evaluation process. We look forward to working with all relevant stakeholders in the NHS to offer this important new treatment option to eligible cardiovascular patients across these countries in the UK.”

In parallel, Amarin continues to progress well with its reimbursement discussions in the other European markets and remains on track to receive pricing decisions in up to eight countries with plans to launch VAZKEPA in up to six European countries this year.

About Amarin®

Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From our scientific research foundation to our focus on clinical trials, and now our commercial expansion, we are evolving and growing rapidly. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to rethinking cardiovascular risk through the advancement of scientific understanding of the impact on society of significant residual risk that exists beyond traditional therapies, such as statins for cholesterol management.

About VASCEPA®/VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) Capsules

VASCEPA capsules are the first prescription treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) comprised solely of the active ingredient, icosapent ethyl, a unique form of eicosapentaenoic acid. VASCEPA was launched in the United States in January 2020 as the first and only drug approved by the U.S. FDA for treatment of the studied high-risk patients with persistent cardiovascular risk after statin therapy. VASCEPA was initially launched in the United States in 2013 based on the drug’s initial FDA approved indication for use as an adjunct therapy to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe (≥500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia. Since launch, VASCEPA has been prescribed over 18 million times. VASCEPA is covered by most major medical insurance plans. In addition to the United States, icosapent ethyl is approved and sold in Canada, Lebanon, Germany and the United Arab Emirates. In Europe, in March 2021 marketing authorization was granted to icosapent ethyl in the European Union for the reduction of risk of cardiovascular events in patients at high cardiovascular risk, under the brand name VAZKEPA. In April 2021 marketing authorization for VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) was granted in Great Britain. The Great Britain Marketing Authorization for VAZKEPA applies to England, Scotland and Wales.

