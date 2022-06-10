The Global Yerba Mate Market is expected to grow by $ 290.24 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.97% during the forecast period

New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Yerba Mate Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800702/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the yerba mate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of yerba mate, rising product launches, and rising popularity of yerba mates outside South America.

The yerba mate market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The yerba mate market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa

• North America

• APAC

• Europe



This study identifies the increasing on-premise sales of yerba mate beverages in North America as one of the prime reasons driving the yerba mate market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing emphasis on sustainable production practices and the rising prominence of CBD as an ingredient in yerba mate will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the yerba mate market covers the following areas:

• Yerba mate market sizing

• Yerba mate market forecast

• Yerba mate market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading yerba mate market vendors that include A. Holliday and Company Inc., Aguantadora, ArtfulTea, Cocoa Tea Co., Cooperativa Agricola De La Colonia Liebig Ltda., Cooperativa Agricola Mixta De Monte Carlo Ltda., Fusion Teas, GEMYNO SAS, Guayaki Sustainable Rainforest Products Inc., HRENUK SA, Kraus SA, Las Marias Establishment, PepsiCo Inc., RDV Products, Tango Foods SA, The coca-cola co., Triunfo do Brasil Ltda., and Wisdom Natural Brands. Also, the yerba mate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800702/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________