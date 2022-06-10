The Global Solar Central Inverters Market is expected to grow by $ 3816.37 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.43% during the forecast period

New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Central Inverters Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796207/?utm_source=GNW

43% during the forecast period. Our report on the solar central inverters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising investment in renewables, rising demand for energy, and favorable government support.

The solar central inverters market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The solar central inverters market is segmented as below:

By Application

•



By Geographic

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for clean energy technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the solar central inverters market growth during the next few years. Also, increased adoption of microgrids and development of smart cities and zebs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on solar central inverters market covers the following areas:

• Solar central inverters market sizing

• Solar central inverters market forecast

• Solar central inverters market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading solar central inverters market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fimer SpA, Ginlong Technologies Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Ingeteam SA, OCI Co. Ltd., Shenzen Growatt New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sineng Electric Co. Ltd., SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Yaskawa Solectria Solar, and Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd. Also, the solar central inverters market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

