Outlook on the Lung Cancer Antibodies Global Market to 2028 - Commercial Information Including Patent, Price, Dosage and Sales Analysis

The increased understanding of the human immune system and the emergence of immune modulation techniques has led to the development of a new era of immunotherapy in the management of lung cancer.

In recent years, immunotherapy has been established as the fourth pillar in the management of cancer, which targets the cancer cell by augmenting an immune response against it. The extensive research and development activities by researchers has led to the development of several immunotherapeutic approaches including checkpoint inhibitors, vaccines, therapeutic antibodies, immunomodulatory, and others.



At present, various therapeutic antibodies and immune checkpoint inhibitors have gained approval for the management of lung cancer. Immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy targeting the cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen (CTLA-4) and programmed death-1 (PD-1)/programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) pathway have gained entry into the market.

In addition to this, monoclonal antibodies including Cyramza, Avastin, and Portaza have also been approved for the management of various subtypes of lung cancer. Recently in 2021, a novel bispecific antibody Rybrevant (Amivantamab) was granted approval by US FDA. Rybrevant is an EGF and MET-directed bispecific antibody, developed by Janssen Pharmaceutical which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EFGR) exon 20 insertion mutations. Clinical trials have demonstrated that the novel drug has shown enhanced efficacy in comparison to previously approved MET and EFGR inhibitors.



The huge clinical success of antibody therapeutics in the management of lung cancer has gained considerable momentum in the global market. In recent times, more enhance counterparts; trispecific antibodies which have the ability to bind to three different antigens simultaneously have also entered clinical development. HPN328 developed by Harpoon Therapeutics is TriTAC that binds to human and non-human primate DLL3, CD3?, and albumin with similar affinities. US FDA has granted orphan drug designation for HPN328 for the treatment of small-cell lung cancer (SCLC). A Phase 1/2 clinical trial is currently ongoing for HPN328 in the SCLC patient population.



The global lung cancer antibody therapeutics market is highly consolidated with several key players investing in research and development. Several pharmaceutical giants have also adopted strategic alliances including partnerships, joint ventures, or collaborations to evaluate novel antibody therapeutics as monotherapy or in combinational therapy. Recently, Akeso has entered into collaboration with Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences to evaluate the combination of PD-1/CTLA-4 bi-specific antibody Cadonilimab in combination with Chiauranib for the treatment of first-line platinum-based chemotherapy in combination with PD-L1 inhibitor treatment regimen for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).



As per our report findings, the global lung cancer antibody therapeutics market is expected to surpass US$ 10 Billion by 2028. The rise in the incidence of various lung cancer conditions, increase in popularity of advanced antibody therapies, and surge in the geriatric population are the key factors driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost involved in new drug development coupled with the threat of failure and adverse effects associated with lung cancer antibody therapies is expected to restrain the growth of the market. Conversely, the high potential of emerging economies and the higher number of potential drugs in the pipeline are expected to provide new opportunities for market players in the future.



Our report provides a comprehensive analysis of globally approved lung cancer antibody therapeutics along with their commercial information including patent, price, dosage, and sales analysis. On the basis of drug type, the market is segmented into immune checkpoint inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, and bispecific antibodies. Apart from this, the report also provides an in-depth analysis of ongoing clinical trials in the market. Some of the major companies mentioned in the report include AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Amgen, Pfizer, Roche, Innovent, Bristol Myers Squibb, and others.



Global Lung Cancer Antibodies Market, Drug Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Highlights:

Lung Cancer Antibodies Market Global & Regional Outlook

Global Lung Cancer Antibodies Market Opportunity > USD 10 Billion

Global & Regional Sales Analysis On 11 Antibodies

Lung Cancer Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies, Bispecific Antibodies Insight

Pricing, Dosage, Patent Insight On Approved Lung Cancer Antibodies

Comprehensive Insight On More Than 200 Lung Cancer Antibodies in Clinical Trials

Lung Cancer Antibodies in Clinical Trials Insight By Phase, Company, Orphan Designation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Global Lung Cancer Antibodies Market Overview

2.1 Current Market Scenario

2.2 Regional Market Analysis

2.3 Future Market Opportunity



3. Global Lung Cancer Antibodies Clinical Trials Overview

3.1 By Company

3.2 By Country

3.3 By Phase

3.4 By Patient Segment

4. Lung Cancer Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Insight

4.1 Overview

4.2 Drugs Availability, Patent, Price & Dosage Analysis



5. Lung Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Insight

5.1 Overview

5.2 Drugs Availability, Patent, Price & Dosage Analysis



6. Lung Cancer Bispecific Antibodies Insight

6.1 Overview

6.2 Drugs Availability, Patent, Price & Dosage Analysis



7. Lung Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies - Global & Regional Sales Analysis

7.1 Opdivo

7.2 Keytruda

7.3 Yervoy

7.4 Imfinzi

7.5 Jemperli

7.6 Libtayo

7.7 Tecentriq

7.8 Avastin

7.9 Mvasi

7.10 Zirabev

7.11 Cyramza



8. Global Lung Cancer Antibodies Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

8.1 Research

8.2 Preclinical

8.3 Clinical

8.4 Phase-I

8.5 Phase-I/Ii

8.6 Phase-Ii

8.7 Phase-Ii/Iii

8.8 Phase-Iii

8.9 Preregistration

8.10 Registered



9. Marketed Lung Cancer Antibodies Clinical, Patent & Orphan Designation Insight



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Abbvie

10.2 Amgen

10.3 Astrazeneca

10.4 Beigene

10.5 Bristol Myers Squibb

10.6 Eli Lilly

10.7 GlaxoSmithKline

10.8 Innovent

10.9 Janssen Pharmaceuticals

10.10 Merck

10.11 Pfizer

10.12 Roche

10.13 Samsung Bio

