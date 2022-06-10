The Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstock Market is expected to grow by $ 53.62 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period

New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstock Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793698/?utm_source=GNW

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the petroleum liquid feedstock market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid growth of transportation sector, rising demand for petrochemical feedstock, and an increasing number of aging refineries.

The petroleum liquid feedstock market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The petroleum liquid feedstock market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Naphtha

• Gasoil



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of blockchain in the oil and gas refining industry as one of the prime reasons driving the petroleum liquid feedstock market growth during the next few years. Also, innovations in downstream sector and rising exploration of unconventional petroleum resources will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on petroleum liquid feedstock market covers the following areas:

• Petroleum liquid feedstock market sizing

• Petroleum liquid feedstock market forecast

• Petroleum liquid feedstock market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading petroleum liquid feedstock market vendors that include Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China National Petroleum Corp., Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Kuwait National Petroleum Co., Nayara Energy Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Shell plc, and TotalEnergies SE. Also, the petroleum liquid feedstock market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

