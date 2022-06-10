The Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screws Market is expected to grow by $ 299.97 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period

New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screws Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791383/?utm_source=GNW

73% during the forecast period. Our report on the orthopedic pedicle screws market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of spine surgeries, presence of contract manufacturers, and favorable reimbursement scenario.

The orthopedic pedicle screws market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The orthopedic pedicle screws market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Monoaxial and polyaxial orthopedic pedicle screws

• Cannulated orthopedic pedicle screws



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advancement in surgery procedure as one of the prime reasons driving the orthopedic pedicle screws market growth during the next few years. Also, growing focus on development of bioengineered orthopedic pedicle screws and new technologies related to orthopedic pedicle screws will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on orthopedic pedicle screws market covers the following areas:

• Orthopedic pedicle screws market sizing

• Orthopedic pedicle screws market forecast

• Orthopedic pedicle screws market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading orthopedic pedicle screws market vendors that include Alphatec Holdings Inc., B. Braun SE, Captiva Spine Inc., CarboFix Orthopedics Ltd., Dieter Marquardt Medizintechnik GmbH, Genesys Orthopedic Systems LLC, Globus Medical Inc., HPI Implants, Johnson and Johnson, Medacta Group SA, Medtronic Plc, Mirus LLC, Nuvasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., OrthoPediatrics Corp., Safe Orthopaedics, Spinal Elements Inc., Spineart SA, SpineCraft LLC, SpineGuard SA, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the orthopedic pedicle screws market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

