Global Pharmacovigilance Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Share, Size, Trends and Industry Analysis Report

Dublin, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacovigilance Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Service, By Product Life Cycle, By Type, By Process Flow, By Therapeutic Area, By End-Use, By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pharmacovigilance market size is expected to reach USD 15.84 Billion by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The primary drivers of the market include rising medication intake novel drug development frequencies, rising prices of negative drug responses and drug toxicities, as well as an expanding tendency of contracting pharmacovigilance solutions is expected to boost the industry growth. Moreover, the pharmaceutical sector's excessive expenditure, rising incidence of adverse drug events, and drug mistakes are propelling the industry forward. Furthermore, the coronavirus pandemic has produced an emergency demand for a vaccine that has offered several chances for industry participants.



The contract outsources segment is expected to hold the major shares in the global market during the forecast period due to its benefits such as transforming fixed supply costs into variables, refining on-demand contact to distinctive expertise along with other benefits.



North America is expected to hold the major share in the global market over the forecast period due to increasing investment by the industry players in introducing novel drugs. Moreover, stringent regulations along with the presence of advanced healthcare systems in countries like the U.S. and Canada are expected to create lucrative opportunities for industry growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global market are ArisGlobal, Accenture, BioClinica, Inc., United BioSource Corporation, Clinquest Group B.V. (Linical Americas), Cognizant, Capgemini, FMD K&L, IBM Corporation, IQVIA, ICON Plc., ITClinical, Linical Accelovance, PAREXEL International Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, TAKE Solutions, and Wipro Limited.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Pharmacovigilance Market Insights

4.1. Pharmacovigilance - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Pharmacovigilance Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Rising prevalence of chronic disease

4.2.1.2. Increasing investment in drug development

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Issues related to data management

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Pharmacovigilance Industry Trends

4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Service Provider

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Service Provider, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. In-house

5.3.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by In-house, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. Contract Outsourcing

5.4.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Contract Outsourcing, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



6. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Product Life Cycle

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Product Life Cycle, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. Pre-clinical

6.3.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Pre-clinical, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4. Phase I

6.4.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Phase I, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.5. Phase II

6.5.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Phase II, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.6. Phase III

6.6.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Phase III, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.7. Phase IV

6.7.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Phase IV, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



7. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Therapeutic Area

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3. Oncology

7.3.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Oncology, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.4. Neurology

7.4.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Neurology, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.5. Cardiology

7.5.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Cardiology, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.6. Respiratory Systems

7.6.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Respiratory Systems, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.7. Others

7.7.1. Global Other Pharmacovigilance Market, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



8. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Process Flow

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Process Flow, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.3. Case Data Management

8.3.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Case Data Management, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.3.2. Case Logging

8.3.2.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Case Logging, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.3.3. Case Data Analysis

8.3.3.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Case Data Analysis, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.3.4. Medical Reviewing & Reporting

8.3.4.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Medical Reviewing & Reporting, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.4. Signal Detection

8.4.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Signal Detection, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.4.2. Adverse Event Logging

8.4.2.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Adverse Event Logging, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.4.3. Adverse Event Analysis

8.4.3.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Adverse Event Analysis, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.4.4. Adverse Event Review & Reporting

8.4.4.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Adverse Event Review & Reporting, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.5. Risk Management System

8.5.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Risk Management System, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.5.2. Risk Evaluation System

8.5.2.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Risk Evaluation System, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.5.3. Risk Mitigation System

8.5.3.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Risk Mitigation System, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



9. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Type

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Introduction

9.2.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.3. Spontaneous Reporting

9.3.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Spontaneous Reporting, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.4. Intensified ADR Reporting

9.4.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Intensified ADR Reporting, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.5. Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

9.5.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Targeted Spontaneous Reporting, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.6. Cohort Event Monitoring

9.6.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Cohort Event Monitoring, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.7. EHR Mining

9.7.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by EHR Mining, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



10. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by End-Use

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Introduction

10.2.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by End-Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

10.3. Pharmaceuticals

10.3.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Pharmaceuticals, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

10.4. Biotechnology Companies

10.4.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Biotechnology Companies, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

10.5. Medical Device Manufacturers

10.5.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Medical Device Manufacturers, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

10.6. Others

10.6.1. Global Other End-Uses Pharmacovigilance Market, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



11. Global Pharmacovigilance Market, by Geography



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

12.1.1. Expansion

12.1.2. Acquisitions

12.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



13. Company Profiles

13.1. Accenture

13.1.1. Company Overview

13.1.2. Financial Performance

13.1.3. Product Benchmarking

13.1.4. Recent Development

13.2. ArisGlobal

13.2.1. Company Overview

13.2.2. Financial Performance

13.2.3. Product Benchmarking

13.2.4. Recent Development

13.3. BioClinica, Inc

13.3.1. Company Overview

13.3.2. Financial Performance

13.3.3. Product Benchmarking

13.3.4. Recent Development

13.4. Capgemini

13.4.1. Company Overview

13.4.2. Financial Performance

13.4.3. Product Benchmarking

13.4.4. Recent Development

13.5. Clinquest Group B.V. (Linical Americas)

13.5.1. Company Overview

13.5.2. Financial Performance

13.5.3. Product Benchmarking

13.5.4. Recent Development

13.6. Cognizant

13.6.1. Company Overview

13.6.2. Financial Performance

13.6.3. Product Benchmarking

13.6.4. Recent Development

13.7. FMD K&L

13.7.1. Company Overview

13.7.2. Financial Performance

13.7.3. Product Benchmarking

13.7.4. Recent Development

13.8. IBM Corporation

13.8.1. Company Overview

13.8.2. Financial Performance

13.8.3. Product Benchmarking

13.8.4. Recent Development

13.9. ICON Plc.

13.9.1. Company Overview

13.9.2. Financial Performance

13.9.3. Product Benchmarking

13.9.4. Recent Development

13.10. IQVIA

13.10.1. Company Overview

13.10.2. Financial Performance

13.10.3. Product Benchmarking

13.10.4. Recent Development

13.11. ITClinical

13.11.1. Company Overview

13.11.2. Financial Performance

13.11.3. Product Benchmarking

13.11.4. Recent Development

13.12. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

13.12.1. Company Overview

13.12.2. Financial Performance

13.12.3. Product Benchmarking

13.12.4. Recent Development

13.13. Linical Accelovance

13.13.1. Company Overview

13.13.2. Financial Performance

13.13.3. Product Benchmarking

13.13.4. Recent Development

13.14. PAREXEL International Corporation

13.14.1. Company Overview

13.14.2. Financial Performance

13.14.3. Product Benchmarking

13.14.4. Recent Development

13.15. TAKE Solutions

13.15.1. Company Overview

13.15.2. Financial Performance

13.15.3. Product Benchmarking

13.15.4. Recent Development

13.16. United BioSource Corporation

13.16.1. Company Overview

13.16.2. Financial Performance

13.16.3. Product Benchmarking

13.16.4. Recent Development

13.17. Wipro Limited

13.17.1. Company Overview

13.17.2. Financial Performance

13.17.3. Product Benchmarking

13.17.4. Recent Development



