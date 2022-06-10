The Worldwide Aerospace Robotics Industry is Expected to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030

Dublin, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Robotics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Solution; By Component; By Payload; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aerospace robotics market size is expected to reach USD 7.23 billion by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The global market is expanding rapidly worldwide, and this trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. The aerospace robotics market is developing due to rising worldwide aircraft demand and manufacture, increasing usage of robots for efficient aircraft manufacturing processes, increasing use of robotics to manage aircraft orders backlog, and increasing manual labor costs.



Fabrication activities such as trimming, carbon fiber layup, routing, and drilling can benefit from robotics. Aviation robots commonly perform assembly tasks such as attaching, sealing, and painting. The heavy parts are moved around on Automated Guided Vehicles due to the adoption of automation technology (AGVs). The robots are then placed in their proper positions and put to work. End effectors, the parts of robots that interact with their surroundings, increase their capacity to handle heavier weights to move heavy aircraft components.



Owing to an increase in demand for composites-based components in the aerospace industry, such as efficient engine rotor blades and aircraft frame structure, the composites application segment is predicted to develop at a faster CAGR over the forecast period. Carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) applications are also in high demand. Press unloading, forging, foundry, handling, and other processes are part of the material handling segment.



Painting, cleaning, laser treatment, high-pressure water jet washing, and other surface treatments are also included in the surface treatment sector. Drilling, eddy-current inspection, welding, and other processes are included in the assembly section. Due to the widespread use of robots for welding, drilling, and painting applications in aircraft manufacturing, this sector is witnessed to have the highest market share in 2021.



The escalating demand from emerging markets such as India and China will create a lucrative growth opportunity in the Asia Pacific region. The aviation industry has made significant contributions to regional market growth. The supportive initiatives taken by the government which ensure the automation of the aerospace sector is another factor augmenting the market growth.



Kuka AG, ABB Group, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mtorres, Oliver Crispin Robotics, Gudel Ag, Electroimpact Inc., Universal Robots A/S, Swisslog Ag, Reis Robotics, Boston Dynamics, Bosch Rexroth are some of the players operating in the market. In November 2021, the new LR-10iA/10 robot from FANUC America was designed for machine handling and selected applications in the warehouse and logistics industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Aerospace Robotics Market Insights

4.1. Aerospace Robotics - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Aerospace Robotics Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Rising global demand for aircrafts

4.2.1.2. Growing R&D in the aerospace robotics industry

4.2.1.3. Increasing demand for improved production processes

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Shortage of skilled labor

4.2.2.2. Capital intensive technology

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Aerospace Robotics Industry Trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Aerospace Robotics Market, by Component

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Aerospace Robotics Market, by Component, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Controller

5.3.1. Global Aerospace Robotics Market, by Controller, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. Sensor

5.4.1. Global Aerospace Robotics Market, by Sensor, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.5. Drive

5.5.1. Global Aerospace Robotics Market, by Drive, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.6. End Effector

5.6.1. Global Aerospace Robotics Market, by End Effector, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



6. Global Aerospace Robotics Market, by Payload

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Aerospace Robotics Market, by Payload, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. Up to 16.00 Kgs

6.3.1. Global Aerospace Robotics Market, by Up to 16 Kgs, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4. 16.01 - 60.00 Kgs

6.4.1. Global Aerospace Robotics Market, by 16.01 - 60.00 Kgs, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.5. 60.01 - 225.00 Kgs

6.5.1. Global Aerospace Robotics Market, by 60.01 - 225.00 Kgs, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.6. More than 225.00 Kgs

6.6.1. Global Aerospace Robotics Market, by More than 225.00 Kgs, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



7. Global Aerospace Robotics Market, by Solution

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global Aerospace Robotics Market, by Solution, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3. Traditional Robots

7.3.1. Global Aerospace Robotics Market, by Traditional Robots, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.4. Collaborative Robots

7.4.1. Global Aerospace Robotics Market, by Collaborative Robots, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



8. Global Aerospace Robotics Market, by Application

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Global Aerospace Robotics Market, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.3. Drilling & Fastening

8.3.1. Global Aerospace Robotics Market, by Drilling & Fastening, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.4. Non-destructive Testing & Inspection

8.4.1. Global Aerospace Robotics Market, by Non-destructive Testing & Inspection, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.5. Welding & Soldering

8.5.1. Global Aerospace Robotics Market, by Welding & Soldering, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.6. Sealing & Dispensing

8.6.1. Global Aerospace Robotics Market, by Sealing & Dispensing, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.7. Processing

8.7.1. Global Aerospace Robotics Market, by Processing, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.8. Handling

8.8.1. Global Aerospace Robotics Market, by Handling, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.9. Assembling & Disassembling

8.9.1. Global Aerospace Robotics Market, by Assembling & Disassembling, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



9. Global Aerospace Robotics Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

10.1.1. Expansion

10.1.2. Acquisitions

10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24xoza

