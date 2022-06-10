EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to Present 12-Month Results from Phase 1 DAVIO Clinical Trial Evaluating EYP-1901 for the Treatment of Wet AMD at the American Society of Retina Specialists 2022 Annual Meeting

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that a late-breaking abstract highlighting 12-month data from the Phase 1 DAVIO clinical trial evaluating EYP-1901 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) has been selected for presentation at the American Society of Retinal Specialists (ASRS) 2022 Annual Meeting to be held in New York City from July 13 – 16, 2022.



Presentation details are as follows:

Presentation Title: 12-Month Results of EYP-1901 Vorolanib in a Bioerodible Durasert® Insert for nAMD: The DAVIO Trial

Session Title: Wet AMD 2 Symposium

Date and Time: Friday, July 15, 2022 at 8:00 – 9:10 a.m. ET

Presenter: Rishi Singh, M.D.

The Phase 1 DAVIO trial is an open-label, dose escalation clinical trial of EYP-1901 that enrolled 17 patients with previously treated wet AMD. EYP-1901 is an investigational sustained delivery anti-VEGF treatment utilizing a bioerodible formulation of EyePoint's Durasert® drug delivery technology that has been used in four FDA-approved products, including EyePoint's YUTIQ® for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

About EYP-1901

EYP-1901 is being developed as an investigational sustained delivery treatment, initially in wet age-related macular degeneration combining a bioerodible formulation of EyePoint's proprietary Durasert® delivery technology with vorolanib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Positive interim eight-month safety and efficacy data from the ongoing DAVIO Phase 1 clinical trial of EYP-1901 showed no reports of ocular or drug-related systemic SAEs and no dose limiting toxicities with stable visual acuity and OCT. Further, 53% and 41% of eyes did not require any supplemental anti-VEGF injections up to six and nine months, respectively, following a single dose of EYP-1901. Phase 2 clinical trials are planned for wet AMD in Q3 2022 and in diabetic retinopathy in 2H 2022. Vorolanib is licensed to EyePoint exclusively by Equinox Sciences for the localized treatment of all ophthalmic diseases.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert® technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment initially targeting wet age-related macular degeneration. The proven Durasert drug delivery platform has been safely administered to thousands of patients' eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products, including YUTIQ® for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, which is currently marketed by the Company. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTS UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION ACT OF 1995: To the extent any statements made in this press release deal with information that is not historical, these are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds for the offering and other statements identified by words such as “will,” “potential,” “could,” “can,” “believe,” “intends,” “continue,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “may,” other words of similar meaning or the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Uncertainties and risks may cause EyePoint’s actual results to be materially different than those expressed in or implied by EyePoint’s forward-looking statements. For EyePoint, this includes stock price volatility and uncertainties relating to the financial markets, the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on EyePoint’s business, the medical community and the global economy, and the impact of general business and economic conditions. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect EyePoint’s actual results are described in EyePoint’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as revised or supplemented by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release. EyePoint undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For EyePoint Pharmaceuticals:

Investors:

Christina Tartaglia

Stern IR

Direct: 212-698-8700

christina.tartaglia@sternir.com

Media Contact:

Amy Phillips

Green Room Communications

Direct: 412-327-9499

aphillips@greenroompr.com