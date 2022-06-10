Nurix Therapeutics Will Present Trial in Progress Posters for Two Clinical Programs at the 2022 Annual European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced that the company will present clinical trial design details for two of its wholly-owned investigative therapies, NX-2127 and NX-5948, each currently in Phase 1 development, at the EHA2022 Hybrid Congress. The meeting is being held from June 9-12, 2022 in Vienna, Austria and virtually.



Poster and presentation details are included below:



Title: A First-in-Human Phase 1 Trial of NX-2127, a First-in-Class Oral BTK Degrader With Immunomodulatory Activity, in Patients With Relapsed and Refractory B-Cell Malignancies

Authors: Anthony Mato , Alexey Danilov, Manish R. Patel, Michael Tees, Ian Flinn, Weiyun Ai, Krish Patel, Michael Wang, Susan O’Brien, Srinand Nandakumar, May Tan, Erin Meredith, Melissa A. Gessner, Su Young Kim, Adrian Wiestner, William G. Wierda

Session: Chronic lymphocytic leukemia and related disorders - Clinical

Abstract: P649

Time: June 10, 16:30 - 17:45 CEST



Title: A First-in-Human Phase 1 Trial of NX-5948, an Oral BTK Degrader, in Patients with Relapsed and Refractory B-cell Malignancies

Authors: Kim Linton , Graham P. Collins, Dima El-Sharkawi, Rogier Mous, Francesco Forconi, May Tan, Srinand Nandakumar, Erin Meredith, Katherine L. Jameson, Sarah G. Injac, and Jeanette Doorduijn

Session: Chronic lymphocytic leukemia and related disorders - Clinical

Abstract: P650

Time: June 10, 16:30 - 17:45 CEST



Abstracts can be found on the EHA website at: ehaweb.org.

Posters will be available for registered attendees for on-demand viewing on the EHA website starting Friday, June 10, 2022 (09:00 CEST). They will also be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of Nurix’s website.

About NX-2127

NX-2127 is a novel bifunctional molecule that degrades Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) and cereblon neosubstrates Ikaros (IKZF1) and Aiolos (IKZF3). NX-2127 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies. Initial data from the Phase 1a dose-escalation portion of the study demonstrated clinically meaningful degradation of BTK in all patients, including in a chronic lymphocytic leukemia patient with significant mutations in the BTK gene associated with resistance to standard of care BTK inhibitors. Nurix expects to present additional data from this study in the second half of 2022. Additional information on the clinical trial can be accessed at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04830137).

About NX-5948

NX-5948 is an investigational, orally bioavailable, small molecule degrader of BTK that, unlike NX-2127, has been designed to lack cereblon immunomodulatory activity for potential applications in indications where sparing immunomodulatory activity may be beneficial. Additional information on the ongoing clinical trial in the United Kingdom of NX-5948 in adults with advanced B-cell malignancies can be accessed at ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT05131022).

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies based on the modulation of cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging Nurix’s extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When or if used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Nurix, may identify forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect Nurix’s expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our current and prospective drug candidates; the planned timing and conduct of our clinical trial programs for our drug candidates; the planned timing for the provision of clinical updates and initial findings from our clinical studies; the potential advantages of our DELigase™ platform and drug candidates; and the extent to which our scientific approach and DELigase™ platform may potentially address a broad range of diseases. Forward-looking statements reflect Nurix’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Although Nurix believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Nurix can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, which could cause Nurix’s actual activities and results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties related to Nurix’s ability to advance its drug candidates, obtain regulatory approval of and ultimately commercialize its drug candidates; (ii) the timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials; (iii) Nurix’s ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals; (iv) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nurix’s business, clinical trials, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; (v) Nurix’s ability to protect intellectual property and (vi) other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nurix’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal period ended February 28, 2022, and other SEC filings. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Nurix on its website or otherwise. Nurix disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



