First Ascent Biomedical Announces Innovation Collaborative With Lucem Health™ to Help Bring AI/ML to the Front Lines of Healthcare

MIAMI, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Ascent Biomedical today announces it has partnered with Lucem Health™ as a founding member of the Lucem Health Innovation Collaborative, a partner program designed to help bring clinical AI/ML innovation to the front lines of healthcare. The collaborative's goal is to create, deploy, and commercialize transformational solutions powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning models.

Clinically focused AI is advancing rapidly but bridging the gap between the models' potential benefits and actual impact is daunting.

The collaboration between Lucem Health, Mayo Clinic Platform, and First Ascent Biomedical will reduce complexity while developing new, or enhancing existing, solutions that help clinicians make better decisions, diagnose earlier, improve efficiency, and serve patients better.

"Advancements in AL/ML will accelerate the digital transformation within healthcare. Applying these technologies to help solve complex problems will help improve outcomes and reduce costs for patients and providers", said Jim Foote, Co-Founder and CEO, First Ascent Biomedical. "The Lucem Health Innovation Collaborative creates a platform for innovation, collaboration, and data exchange between companies whose mission is to transform care, giving patients access to the treatments they need."

"AI has the potential to revolutionize how healthcare is delivered," said Sean Cassidy, CEO, Lucem Health. "The challenge of realizing AI's potential is not about doing data science and developing algorithms; it's about understanding that clinical AI, to be relevant, must be integrated into the existing healthcare data and application ecosystem. Our Innovation Collaborative partners have a "solution first" mindset that considers all the requirements that must be place for AI to be useful, trusted, and adopted."

First Ascent Biomedical envisions a world where medical oncology is transformed into individualized treatments for every cancer patient. Together in partnership with Lucem Health and Mayo Clinic Platform, that vision moves closer to reality.

About First Ascent Biomedical:

For patients whose cancer has returned, First Ascent Biomedical provides new ways to fight by combining artificial intelligence, functional drug testing, and genomic analysis to deliver an individualized, actionable treatment plan to patients and their doctors in two weeks or less. This empowers oncologists with the data, evidence, and concise analysis to support those plans and reduces the social and financial impact of unnecessary treatments. First Ascent Biomedical's unique approach puts patients at the center of their treatment, finding the right combination of FDA-approved drugs unique to them because one in three patients die. First Ascent Biomedical also provides powerful insight to Pharmaceutical companies in biomarker identification for new drug development accelerating drug development and reducing costs. For more information, visit www.firstascentbio.com.

Media Contacts:

First Ascent Biomedical

Dan Burruss

dburruss@firstascentbio.com

248-703-3927

Lucem Health

Mary Blair

mary@lucemhealth.com

801-628-6279

