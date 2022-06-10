Friday's Dog Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friday’s Dog Holdings Inc. (“Friday’s Dog” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FRDY), is pleased to announce that the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has issued an order dated June 6, 2022 revoking (the "Revocation Order") the cease trade order issued against the Company ("CTO") on June 3, 2022 in connection with the failure to file the Company's interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022 (the "Q1 Reports"). The Company filed the outstanding Q1 Reports on June 3, 2022 and the common shares of the Company are expected to be reinstated for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on June 13, 2022.

About Friday's Dog

Friday’s Dog is a premium CPG company specializing in dog-care products sold primarily through DTC channels. Products range from treats, shampoos and conditioners, grooming and care products, and dog lifestyle accessories. Guided by a strong marketing team led by award-winning experts Ariel Foxman and Steve Elston, and headed by CPG C-suite veteran Richard Scheiner, Friday’s Dog is set up for success. Launching in April, 2022 with 9 ready-made products, the team has over 70 other items in development at varying stages in the pipeline for continued DTC distribution. To supplement its product marketing side, the Company is further supported by experienced financers and independent directors continuing to advise the expected growth of Friday’s Dog.

On Behalf of the Board of Friday's Dog Holdings Inc.

" Anthony Paterson "

Anthony Paterson, Director

For further information, please contact:

Anthony Paterson

Friday's Dog Holdings Inc.

Email: investors@fridaysdog.com

Visit our website at https://investors.fridaysdog.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.