Walkee - the Most Innovative Walk to Earn Web 3 Lifestyle App

Singapore, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Move-to-earn (M2E) has been known for a few years, but it’s only in 2022 when it becomes crypto phenomenal. The concept is to bring people income by engaging in daily physical activities. The move-to-earn idea works in a similar way to play-to-earn, where investors have full control of their in-app assets that can be converted to cryptocurrency in their wallets.

M2E gives you the possibility to gain profit from the act of walking or running. Nowadays, a lot of people have already used the technology of an exercise tracking application in their daily routine. The M2E concept changes simple fitness apps to innovative tools that reward its user tokens and NFTs which are financially valuable.

But not only that, this trend is more than just getting some token after a walk. There are multiple utilities that are developed to benefit the user, such as auto-staking with fixed APY, trading, coin speculation, competing...

WALKEE is the one M2E project that has all of these features, a truly potential M2E dapp that will be a key player in the crypto market.



The idea was formed during difficult times for the whole society

According to World Health Organization, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a dramatic loss of human life worldwide. It presents an unprecedented challenge to public health, food systems, and the world of work. The economic and social disruption caused by the pandemic is devastating: tens of millions of people are at risk of falling into extreme poverty. COVID 19 has left people around the world unhappier than ever. The main pillars of happiness — social connections, physical health, income, and employment — have all been threatened by the virus and actions taken to control its spread.

To regain happiness for human beings, we need to WALK! WALKEE is designed to bring joy back to people through social connections, physical health, and, most importantly, income.

Whether at a club, staying at home, or drinking beside the beaches, you will find social connections with people in real life or metaverse through WALKEE. After one year or two of silence, nightlife bosses will see that partying, clubbing, dancing, and running together can always bring happiness back.

An easing going, user-friendly platform with multiple utilities that inspire people to exercise to get rewarded

Walkee's goal is to offer its users a variety of means to generate their passive income while encouraging them to go outside and take a walk. Their objective is to become the most ingenious, positive, and reliable M2E platform on the Binance Smart Chain.

It is really simple to start with Walkee. Users just need to buy and hold $WALKEE in their defi wallet to hop in the auto-staking function, and the positive base protocol will do the rest by compounding 0.018% every 10 minutes, which is equal to 1,283,522.51% a year.

Besides, with WALKEE app which will be available on Appstore and Google Store, users always receive BNB every 24 hours for walking every day!

Every 24 hours, the pool will sum up all the steps of players and divide % quota among all players.

Example:

In this round, there are 100,000 steps in total and you walk 1000 steps, which mean your reward will be 1% of reward pool in the round.

As mentioned before, it is not just about "walk and earn", it is also important to connect with people, to enhance social relations, that's why there is a competition feature among all users - The Challenge Mode. In some special events, the pool will hold competitions for all players. The highest score player will take all the pool rewards. WALKEE team will announce the first competition soon.

In order to be able to function all features listed above, WALKEE possesses a solid rebase system

WALKEE Insurance:

- Avoid flash crash

- Avoid pump and dump groups

- Buying back $WALKEE in some special cases

- 3% of buying and 4.5% of selling $WALKEE will be added into the WALKEE Insurance Contract to maintain the above purposes

Walkee Treasury

- The WALKEE treasury will be used to fund marketing, PR activities and, to maximize the token use cases for community.

- 3% of buying and 4.5% of selling $WALKEE will be added to the WALKEE Treasury Contract.

Walkee Auto-Liquidity

- Every 48 hours, the contract will automatically inject the $WALKEE/BNB LP into the pool, therefore sustaining the liquidity fund for $WALKEE token.

- 0.5% of buying fees and 0.75% of selling fees will automatically get stored into an Auto-LP wallet.

Walkee Burning System

- Burning reduces the total supply of $WALKEE token, therefore helping the price increase in the long term.

- 0.5% of buying fee and 0.75% of the selling fee will be burnt automatically to the binance smart chain burning address.

Walkee Game Reward

- 3% of buying fees and 4.5% of selling fees will be added to the Game Reward Pool.

- The players can receive their walking effort reward in BNB every 24 hours.

- Beside that, the token fund will use 1.000.000 $WALKEE to reward the players.

WALKEE ECOSYSTEM

About WALKEE:

Lead by an ambitious team, WALKEE ecosystem is a part of the near future plan. WALKEE users will experience a whole complex of WALKEE upcoming platforms: walk to earn, metaverse, healthy social network, partnership store integration, NFT marketplace, body improvement reward, and VR/AR walking.

Definitely go check them out! Visit their Website and join their community today!