The Worldwide Food Additives Industry is Expected to Reach $135.2 Billion by 2027

The Global Food Additives Market size is expected to reach $135.2 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



Food additives are compounds that are added to foods to enhance texture, color, taste, or chemical preservatives, as well as the appearance and operation of processors. These food additives are frequently used in small amounts to improve the visual appearance, flavor, texture, and storage aspects of foods. In addition, food additives provide a number of benefits, including reducing food spoiling during storage, transportation, distribution, or processing. As food additives, around 3,000 distinct chemicals are used. Preservatives, antioxidants, flavor enhancers, colorants, and sweeteners are among the many food additives used in the production or preservation of a wide range of foods, functional drinks, packaged foods, bread items, dairy products, meat, and seafood.



Enzymes, acidulants, emulsifiers, shelf-life stabilizers, and fat alternatives are in great demand in the global food additives industry, in addition to the list of food additives stated above. Due to common requirements from the food business, end consumers, and authorities around the world, food additives are in massive demand. Moreover, food additives are used to improve the sweetness, enhance or add color, and prevent food spoilage in a variety of applications like bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, drinks, meat and poultry products, and other items such as sauces, soups, and baby food.



The extensive usage of additives in the food and beverage industry for various functions such as preservatives, flavor enhancers, emulsifiers, sweeteners, colorants, and other functions is expected to help the industry to grow more. Additionally, the increased desire for convenience and packaged foods, which contain more additives has been witnessed among consumers in recent years. Furthermore, one of the key trends of the market is the rapid advancement of technology in the industry in response to customer demand for healthy and organic food options. Companies in the food additives industry, for example, are focusing on employing micro-encapsulation technology for color distribution and final product composition.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The food additives market was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, from raw material procurement to end-product production. The producers had difficulties because of workforce scarcity, and import and export restrictions halted manufacturing. In addition, food and beverage products containing food additives such as sweeteners and food flavors like bakery products, confectionery, dairy products, and soft drinks, have been held back as stores re-allocated stock priority toward staples and vital supplies owing to the outbreak. This was primarily due to government-issued mass lockdown orders by various countries to prevent the pandemic from spreading within their borders.



Market driving Factors:

Growing demand for ready-to-eat & processed foods and product innovation

In recent years, there has been a rising demand for convenience and processed foods such as ready-to-eat foods, ready-to-drink drinks, snacks, frozen dinners, and others. In addition, food additives are commonly used in processed foods to maintain their freshness, safety, taste, appearance, and texture. Emulsifiers, for example, bind water and oil together in an emulsion and hence play a crucial part in many low-fat processed meals. Moreover, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has permitted chemicals with limited limitations for many processed foods due to their benefits in terms of usage. Calcium hypochlorite, saccharin, and penicillin, for example, are permitted for use in commercially processed foods. In India, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has set a limit of 500mg/kg for MSG in canned crab flesh.



The high popularity of Organic food among consumers

The demand for organically sourced food additives is expected to be boosted by rising health concerns around the world, as well as increased awareness about the related benefits of organic food items. Moreover, the adoption rate of natural food additives like organic preservatives and flavoring agents, stevia-based sweeteners, natural colorants, stevia-based sweeteners, rosemary extract, and others is predicted to increase in the upcoming years. Before making a purchasing decision, health-conscious shoppers like to review the ingredient list on any food product label. Food additives manufacturers have recognized this customer sentiment and are attempting to create container designs that are more enticing to health-conscious consumers.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Strict Governments Regulations

One of the significant obstacles to market growth is the rising stringent regulation of food additives by several government bodies. In addition, such regulations often delay the approval process and subject the market players to go through a lengthy and complex procedure. Due to this, many manufacturers fail to expand their production capabilities, hence losing the opportunity to increase the revenue share. Regulatory agencies like the European Food Safety Authority, the Food and Drug Administration, and the European Union Law on the Safety of Food Additives, on the other hand, can act as a deterrent to the worldwide market for food additives.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Publisher Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.4 Geographical Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisitions and Mergers: 2017, Oct - 2021, Nov) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Food Additives Market by Source

4.1 Global Natural Market by Region

4.2 Global Synthetic Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Food Additives Market by Product

5.1 Global Sweeteners Market by Region

5.2 Global Flavors & Enhancers Market by Region

5.3 Global Emulsifiers & Shelf-life Stabilizers Market by Region

5.4 Global Enzymes Market by Region

5.5 Global Fat Replacers Market by Region

5.6 Global Prebiotics & Probiotics Market by Region

5.7 Global Dietary Fibers Market by Region

5.8 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Food Additives Market by Application

6.1 Global Bakery & confectionery Market by Region

6.2 Global Beverages Market by Region

6.3 Global Convenience Foods Market by Region

6.4 Global Dairy & Frozen Desserts Market by Region

6.5 Global Spices, Condiments, Sauces & Dressings Market by Region

6.6 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Food Additives Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 BASF SE

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expense

8.1.1 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.1.1.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.2 Kerry Group PLC

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expense

8.3 Novozymes A/S

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expense

8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expense

8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.4.5.2 Geographical Expansions:

8.5 International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (DuPont Nutrition)

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expense

8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.6 Ingredion, Incorporated

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Regional Analysis

8.6.4 Research & Development Expense

8.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.6.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.6.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.7 Tate & Lyle PLC

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Analysis

8.7.3 Segmental Analysis

8.7.4 Research & Development Expense

8.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.7.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.8 Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.8.3 Segmental & Regional Analysis

8.8.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.9 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Analysis

8.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.9.4 Research & Development Expense

8.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.9.5.1 Acquisitions and Mergers:

8.10. Cargill Corporation

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.10.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

