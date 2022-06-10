Global Injectables Market Report to 2026 - Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Injectables Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global injectables market is estimated to reach US$836.6 billion in 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.95%, over the period 2022-2026.

Factors such as increasing geriatric population, upsurge in demand for convenient drug delivery, expanding use of biologics, rising healthcare expenditure and surging incidence of cancer cases would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by stringent regulatory guidelines, emergence of alternative drug delivery methods and manufacturing complexity and high operational cost. A few notable trends may include accelerating prevalence of chronic diseases, growing adoption of self-injectable devices, upswing in drug shortages and advancements in technology.

Depending on the type, the global injectables market can be bifurcated into two main categories: innovator and generic. Further, generic injectables market can be split into Anti-Infectives (AI), Antineoplastics + Immunomodulators (AN+IM), Alimentary Tract + Metabolic (AT+Mb), Blood Related (BR), Central Nervous System (CNS), Musculoskeletal (Msk) and others, on the basis of therapy.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Baxter International Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. (Gland Pharma Ltd.) and Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC) are also presented in detail

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Geriatric Population

5.1.2 Upsurge in Demand for Convenient Drug Delivery

5.1.3 Expanding Use of Biologics

5.1.4 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.5 Surging Incidence of Cancer Cases

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Accelerating Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.2.2 Growing Adoption of Self-Injectable Devices

5.2.3 Upswing in Drug Shortages

5.2.4 Advancements in Technology

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

5.3.2 Emergence of Alternative Drug Delivery Methods

5.3.3 Manufacturing Complexity & High Operational Cost



