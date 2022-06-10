ESE to Exhibit its Technology and Gaming Simulators at Montreal's Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival, June 16 to 18

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce that its Digital Motorsports brand will be exhibiting at the Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival on June 16 to 18, 2022, during the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix.



Since 1999, the historic festival has taken place on Crescent Street in downtown Montreal and is the epicenter for race fans during the Grand Prix week. Digital Motorsports will showcase their latest F1-inspired simulators on two separate activation sites right in the heart of crescent street. A total of four professional grade simulators will be linked via computer servers, enabling fans to race against each other on the virtual Circuit De Gilles Villeneuve racetrack in the latest F1-inspired cars. Daily time trial challenges for the fastest drivers of the day will take place, as well as exclusive offers on custom simulator packages created specifically for the event. Company stakeholders and investors are encouraged to visit the Digital Motorsports activations in person and experience DigitalMotorsports.com products and technologies.

Digital Motorsports’ Director of Sales and Marketing, Rob King, commented, “We're extremely excited to showcase our pro-spec simulators to the public at the Grand Prix in Montreal. Typically, this level of simulator is used by professional drivers for training but now DigitalMotorsports.com can offer the same product to consumers for personal home use and recreational use. We can't wait to give the public a real professional driving experience.”

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE, commented, “As a company, we are proud to showcase our technologies and products at the Montreal Grand Prix. This exhibition will be a clear demonstration of our capabilities and we are excited to share it with stakeholders and investors. Further, our Montreal office continues to expand its team, increasing our North American reach and business.”

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

