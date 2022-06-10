Global Light, Medium, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook 2022: Russo-Ukrainian War, Ongoing Semiconductor Shortage, Rising Inflation, and Still-Climbing Oil Prices Could Affect Sales

Dublin, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Light, Medium, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite COVID-19 virus surges in some places, the overall sentiment for the year remained positive. The analyst expects the global market to grow even further in 2022.



All regions except for China (which contributes annual sales volumes averaging about 40%) witnessed growth in commercial vehicle sales in 2021, indicating a return to normalcy after a dismal 2020.



As economies continue to reopen, a resumption of infrastructure build-out and other construction activity will increase the demand for heavy-duty trucks, with double-digit growth anticipated in India, Latin America, and Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries.



Natural gas vehicles have seen a spike in demand in most regions. North America and Europe continued to generate strong demand, and in India demand went up as oil prices increased. China is the only exception, where sales declined largely due to high natural gas prices as well as a significant gain in electric truck volumes.

Most truck manufacturers will have at least electric model on the road this year. Much of the demand will come from North America, with numerous launches and order fulfillments expected. Latin America will show the most promise among emerging markets.



Governments around the world are mandating advanced driver assistance systems in commercial vehicles. Manufacturers, meanwhile, are developing bundled solutions that manage all fleet requirements, from logistics and connectivity to service and maintenance, as a service.



Despite the analyst's optimism for the market, the Russo-Ukrainian war, the ongoing semiconductor shortage, rising inflation, and still-climbing oil prices are among the factors that could affect sales.



Key Issues Addressed

The size of the global truck industry in 2021 and the segment split along with major OEMs in different regions?

What is the growth expected in 2022 in terms of volumes and key drivers for growth in different regions?

Projected penetration of key powertrain technologies across different regions?

Top OEM performers in 2021 and their powertrain strategy in future across different regions?

Key trends and activities in the field of connected, electric drivetrain and ADAS features in trucks?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Growth Environment

Top Commercial Vehicle Trends in 2021

Commercial Vehicle Industry Highlights

Market Forecast

Growth Rate

Technological Progress

Top Predictions for 2022

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Truck Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

4. 2022 Global Economic Outlook

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021

Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022

Global GDP Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis Assumptions

2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economy Predictions for 2022

Emerging Economy Predictions for 2022

Macroeconomic Predictions for 2022

Top 3 2022 Growth Opportunities by Region

2022 Regional Risks and Policy Direction

5. LCV Market Outlook

Market Forecast

Market Forecast by Region and Category

2021 LCV OEM Sales Performance

Powertrain Technology Forecast

Key OEMs' Anticipated e-LCV Launches

6. M&HD Truck Market Outlook

Market Forecast

Market Forecast by Region and Category

2021 M&HD Truck OEM Sales Performance

Powertrain Technology Forecast

Key OEMs' Anticipated e-M&HD Truck Launches

7. North America

Regional Snapshot

Segment Sales Forecast

Powertrain Technology Split

OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms

8. Europe

Regional Snapshot

Segment Sales Forecast

Powertrain Technology Split

OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms

9. China

Regional Snapshot

Segment Sales Forecast

Powertrain Technology Split

OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms

10. India

Regional Snapshot

Segment Sales Forecast

Powertrain Technology Split

OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms

11. Latin America

Regional Snapshot

Segment Sales Forecast

Powertrain Technology Split

OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms

12. ASEAN

Regional Snapshot

Segment Sales Forecast

Powertrain Technology Split

OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms

13. Connectivity

Telematics Penetration

Telematics Opportunity Assessment

Notable Telematics Partnerships

14. Electric Drivetrains

Drivetrain Architecture Forecast

Electric Trucks by Drivetrain Architecture Type

Electric Drivetrain Technology Roadmap

15. ADAS

ADAS Forecast

ADAS Supplier Preference

ADAS Technology Roadmap

16. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Emerging Markets

Growth Opportunity 2 - The EV Ecosystem

Growth Opportunity 3 - ADAS Safety Features

17. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x1uc8o