Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Research Report 2022: Unmet Needs and Opportunities, Treatment Options, Pipeline Assessment, R&D Strategies, Outlook

The 2MM market (US and Germany) is expected to grow from $1.2 billion in 2021 to $3.48 billion in 2031 at a CAGR of 11.2%. The introduction of 4 new pipeline agents are key drivers of this market growth.



Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) is an inherited disease that causes an increased risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), hepatic failure, skin problems (panniculitis), and inflammation of the blood vessels (vasculitis).



The current treatment options for AATD are alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor (A1-PI) therapies, which provide the alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) protein that prevents the overproduction of elastase in lung tissue.



Forecasts cover three time points: base year, 5-year, and 10-year

The prevalence of AATD is increasing at a steady rate, in line with population growth in the 2MM at an AGR of 1.07%

Currently, the treatment regimen for AATD in the 2MM is entirely limited to the four marketed alpha-1 proteinase inhibitors

There are several unmet needs in this space, including the need for early diagnosis of AATD and novel therapies with improved efficacy

The AATD late-stage R&D pipeline is focused on developing a novel AI-PI, NE inhibitor therapies, and RNAi therapies

Significant growth is expected throughout the forecast period as the AATD population steadily increases and novel therapies enter the market

