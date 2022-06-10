Los Angeles, CA, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoCal Token strives to change the narratives of the crypto space with its exclusive features. And 400 BNB raised in Private Sale just proves they are doing it the right way!

SoCal Token strives to be passionate stewards of the crypto space. Through philanthropy, P2E gaming, and NFT technology, the team will highlight oceanic awareness and fuel innovation. Ultimately, the mission is to cultivate a fun, transparent, and prosperous platform inspiring both current and future generations of investors.

Their exclusive NFTs consist of the 1st edition named NEON CALI KONG NFTs. Owners of this series of NFTs gain access to different wave breaks, surfboards, skins, and competitions. The ecosystem includes a fully functioning marketplace to buy and sell NFTs and staking. All holders of $SCT will gain access to online informative crypto education classes held once a week, covering all aspects of the crypto world. Also, it features the “Magic Mini’s Sound Bath.”, where intending users can enter the void through crystal bowl vibrations. It enables its users to receive rest, release and healing rejuvenation.

Additionally, all holders of $SCT will gain access to online yoga classes held once a week, where people can meditate, strengthen and release at their convenience. Moreover, SoCal provides an innovative staking program that rewards early investors with high APY up to 300%.

SoCal generates unique and exclusive features in the crypto industry. Interested crypto enthusiasts must visit the official website for further information. Join Twitter or Telegram to connect with the community.