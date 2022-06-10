Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Report 2022

Dublin, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Buy Now Pay Later Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the buy now pay later market and it is poised to grow by $ 41.83 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.36%

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of online payment method, increase in demand for delayed payments for online purchases, and rise in spending on luxury products among the adult population.

This study identifies the affordable and convenient payment service as one of the prime reasons driving the buy now pay later market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in adoption of BNPL payment technology among the youth and growth in the e-commerce industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the buy now pay later market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The buy now pay later market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The analyst's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading buy now pay later market vendors that include Affirm Inc., Afterpay US Services LLC, Amazon.com Inc., APaylater Financials Pte. Ltd., Grab Holdings Inc., Hoolah Holdings Pte Ltd., Klarna Bank AB, Laybuy Holdings Ltd., Monzo Bank Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd., Pace Now Enterprise Sdn Bhd, PayPal Holdings Inc., Perpay Inc., Revolut Ltd., Social Money Ltd., Visa Inc., Zip Co. Ltd., Rely Pte Ltd, Mastercard Inc., and Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd.

Also, the buy now pay later market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026



4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition



5 Market Segmentation by Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Channel

5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 POS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Channel



6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user



7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview



8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison



9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks



10 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Affirm Inc.

Afterpay US Services LLC

Amazon.com Inc.

APaylater Financials Pte. Ltd.

Grab Holdings Inc.

Hoolah Holdings Pte Ltd.

Klarna Bank AB

Laybuy Holdings Ltd.

Monzo Bank Ltd.

One97 Communications Ltd.

Pace Now Enterprise Sdn Bhd

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Perpay Inc.

Revolut Ltd.

Social Money Ltd.

Visa Inc.

Zip Co. Ltd.

Rely Pte Ltd

Mastercard Inc.

Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vghych