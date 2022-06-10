Consensus 2022: HelloVacay Announces Blockchain-Based, Play-to-Earn Travel Rewards Platform

AUSTIN, TX, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HelloVacay (https://hellovacay.com/), a wholesale travel company, today announced its forthcoming blockchain-based travel reward platform at Consensus in Austin, Texas. In partnership with Priceline and other providers, HelloVacay will reward user engagement with a tokenized platform that gives travelers access to private, discounted hotels and resorts. HelloVacay will offer interviews and giveaways in a premium meeting room hosted by Transform Group in room #17B on the 4th floor of the Convention Center during Consensus, near Paypal, Polygon, Mastercard, Copper, and NEAR starting June 10th through 11th from 9am-6pm CT.

“HelloVacay brings truly discounted travel rates coupled with a Web3 user experience,” said Ryan Beachum, Co-Founder and CEO of HelloVacay. “While traditional travel rewards systems come with many limitations, we use the innovative infrastructure of tokens and NFTs to allow users to earn when they search, share, play and stay, unlocking a world of exciting, new travel opportunities for travelers.”

HelloVacay gives members access to private, wholesale rates of up to 70% off at approximately 70,000 hotels and resorts worldwide. Unlike travel hosting sites where guests are often unsure about what they are getting, HelloVacay members can join a trusted network that offers resort-style check-in at a truly affordable price. Tokens and NFTs will be used to provide varying levels of rewards and discounts as well as utility and local collaborations within participating cities. More details about their blockchain-based rewards system will be available in the summer of 2022.

To register for the NFT whitelist, please visit https://hellovacay.com/.

About HelloVacay

HelloVacay is a wholesale travel company and blockchain-based rewards platform. In partnership with Priceline and other providers, HelloVacay will offer all travelers access to private, discounted hotels and resorts coupled with a Web3 user experience. HelloVacay is currently building a platform to gamify travel rewards, providing wholesale rates while leveraging token and NFT utility. For more information, visit https://hellovacay.com/.