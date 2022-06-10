E2V Corporation Announces EVE Project

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E2V recently launched the EVE Project, a social media network designed to unite people worldwide to save the planet. The goal of EVE is to persuade people to work together for the betterment of the planet. Members will be able to rate other users based on their good deeds using the network’s Act of Kindness (AoK) rating system.

The EVE project was founded by a team of professionals with a passion for the environment and helping others. The founders want to combat climate disruption, biodiversity decline, human overconsumption and overpopulation. The team hopes to inspire positive change and encourage others to lead more safe, sustainable and honorable lives.

“Nowadays, many people are familiar with ratings. We already rate each other on Facebook, Instagram, Airbnb, Uber, and other platforms,” said Ella Enikeev, CEO of E2V. “On EVE, each person can help construct a guideline for a human rating that is led by the Act of Kindness (AoK). Users will determine and coordinate what good deeds will be acknowledged in the AoK-Rating and encourage others to perform good deeds.”

“User ratings will rise with every good deed you do - for example, planting a tree. Any action that benefits our planet will help raise your AoK-rating,” according to Yuri Lyalin, CFO of E2V.

”We continue to receive more and more warnings from scientists worldwide about the state of our planet. Every hour counts. It is about time to change the relationship of humankind with nature and with each other,” concludes Enikeev.

To learn more about the EVE Project, please visit www.eve2v.com.