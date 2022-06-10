SWM TO PARTICIPATE IN SIDOTI SUMMER 2022 VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Alpharetta, GA, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. ("SWM" or the "Company") (NYSE: SWM) announced today that the Company is scheduled to participate in the Sidoti Summer 2022 Virtual Investor Conference.

The presentation will be on Thursday, June 16, beginning at 9:15 am E.T. The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed using the following link https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_V50Ntx4JTpe9plscOtXzoA or through the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.swmintl.com

About SWM

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., operating as SWM International, is a leading global performance materials company focused on finding ways to improve everyday life by bringing best-in-class innovation, design, and manufacturing solutions to our customers. Our highly engineered films, adhesive tapes, foams, nets, nonwovens, and papers are designed and manufactured using resins, polymers, and natural fibers for a variety of industries and specialty applications. SWM and its subsidiaries manufacture on four continents, conduct business in over 90 countries and employ approximately 5,000 people worldwide. For further information, please visit SWM’s website at www.swmintl.com.