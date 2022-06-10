Eldorado Gold Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that all director nominees, as listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 25, 2022, were elected as directors of Eldorado at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on June 9, 2022.
"On behalf of the Board, we would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing feedback and support for the governance efforts and the strategic direction we have undertaken," said Steven Reid, Chair of Eldorado Gold's Board of Directors.
“Further, we would like to thank George Albino, who did not stand for re-election this year, for his sound counsel and guidance during his tenure,” continued Mr. Reid. “During his five-and-a-half-years of service, George served on numerous key Board committees and was Chair during three transformative years at Eldorado, from 2018 to 2021. His guidance during this time was invaluable to the Board and Eldorado’s leadership team, and he will be greatly missed.”
“In addition, we are pleased to welcome Stephen Walker. Mr. Walker has over 35 years of experience in capital markets, focused on the mineral resource industry. Prior to his retirement from his 20-year tenure at the Royal Bank, he held varying roles, including Managing Director and Head of Global Mining Research from 2007 to 2020. Please join me in welcoming Stephen to the Board,” said Steve Reid.
Election of Directors
|Directors
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Outcome
|George Burns
|103,419,297 Shares
98.74%
|1,324,684 Shares
1.26%
|Elected
|Carissa Browning
|103,522,457 Shares
98.83%
|1,221,524 Shares
1.17%
|Elected
|Teresa Conway
|103,528,735 Shares
98.84%
|1,215,246 Shares
1.16%
|Elected
|Catherine Farrow
|102,452,323 Shares
97.81%
|2,291,658 Shares
2.19%
|Elected
|Pamela Gibson
|103,250,114 Shares
98.57%
|1,493,867 Shares
1.43%
|Elected
|Judith Mosely
|103,525,326 Shares
98.84%
|1,218,655 Shares
1.16%
|Elected
|Steven Reid
|103,559,500 Shares
98.87%
|1,184,481 Shares
1.13%
|Elected
|Stephen Walker
|103,566,654 Shares
98.88%
|1,177,327 Shares
1.12%
|Elected
|John Webster
|103,262,945 Shares
98.59%
|1,418,036 Shares
1.41%
|Elected
At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company also approved:
- The appointment of auditors;
- Setting the auditor’s pay; and
- The advisory resolution on executive compensation.
Voting results on each resolution are detailed below and can also be found in the Company’s final Report on Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). All resolutions were conducted by ballot.
Appointment of Auditors
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Outcome
|117,619,963 Shares
98.78%
|1,457,343 Shares
1.22%
|Carried
Setting the Auditor’s Pay
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Outcome
|104,009,754 Shares
99.30%
|734,226 Shares
0.70%
|Carried
Non-Binding Advisory Vote of Executive Compensation
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Outcome
|99,387,717 Shares
94.89%
|5,356,262 Shares
5.11%
|Carried
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).
