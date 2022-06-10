Eldorado Gold Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that all director nominees, as listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 25, 2022, were elected as directors of Eldorado at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on June 9, 2022.



"On behalf of the Board, we would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing feedback and support for the governance efforts and the strategic direction we have undertaken," said Steven Reid, Chair of Eldorado Gold's Board of Directors.

“Further, we would like to thank George Albino, who did not stand for re-election this year, for his sound counsel and guidance during his tenure,” continued Mr. Reid. “During his five-and-a-half-years of service, George served on numerous key Board committees and was Chair during three transformative years at Eldorado, from 2018 to 2021. His guidance during this time was invaluable to the Board and Eldorado’s leadership team, and he will be greatly missed.”

“In addition, we are pleased to welcome Stephen Walker. Mr. Walker has over 35 years of experience in capital markets, focused on the mineral resource industry. Prior to his retirement from his 20-year tenure at the Royal Bank, he held varying roles, including Managing Director and Head of Global Mining Research from 2007 to 2020. Please join me in welcoming Stephen to the Board,” said Steve Reid.

Election of Directors

Directors Votes For Votes Withheld Outcome George Burns 103,419,297 Shares

98.74% 1,324,684 Shares

1.26% Elected Carissa Browning 103,522,457 Shares

98.83% 1,221,524 Shares

1.17% Elected Teresa Conway 103,528,735 Shares

98.84% 1,215,246 Shares

1.16% Elected Catherine Farrow 102,452,323 Shares

97.81% 2,291,658 Shares

2.19% Elected Pamela Gibson 103,250,114 Shares

98.57% 1,493,867 Shares

1.43% Elected Judith Mosely 103,525,326 Shares

98.84% 1,218,655 Shares

1.16% Elected Steven Reid 103,559,500 Shares

98.87% 1,184,481 Shares

1.13% Elected Stephen Walker 103,566,654 Shares

98.88% 1,177,327 Shares

1.12% Elected John Webster 103,262,945 Shares

98.59% 1,418,036 Shares

1.41% Elected

At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company also approved:

The appointment of auditors;

Setting the auditor’s pay; and

The advisory resolution on executive compensation.



Voting results on each resolution are detailed below and can also be found in the Company’s final Report on Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). All resolutions were conducted by ballot.

Appointment of Auditors

Votes For Votes Withheld Outcome 117,619,963 Shares

98.78% 1,457,343 Shares

1.22% Carried

Setting the Auditor’s Pay

Votes For Votes Against Outcome 104,009,754 Shares

99.30% 734,226 Shares

0.70% Carried

Non-Binding Advisory Vote of Executive Compensation

Votes For Votes Against Outcome 99,387,717 Shares

94.89% 5,356,262 Shares

5.11% Carried

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

