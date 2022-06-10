Aemetis and PG&E Hold Ribbon Cutting Event for Centralized Biogas Cleanup and Renewable Natural Gas Interconnection with PG&E Pipeline

Commissioning Completed, Enabling RNG Gas Injection at Keyes, California

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company focused on negative carbon intensity products, and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will recognize and celebrate a significant Aemetis Biogas LLC renewable natural gas (RNG) project milestone today at a ribbon cutting ceremony to be held at the Aemetis Advanced Fuels facility in Keyes, California.

The event will feature the commissioning of the company’s dairy RNG cleanup and compression unit and interconnection with PG&E’s gas pipeline for the Aemetis Biogas Central Dairy Digester Project. The Aemetis RNG system testing has been completed, including testing of the PG&E interconnection unit, which will enable the production and delivery of utility-grade RNG for sale as transportation fuel to California customers via pipeline delivery.

When fully built out, the planned 60+ dairies in the Aemetis biogas project are expected to capture more than 1.6 million MMBtu of dairy methane annually, and reduce millions of tons of CO2 equivalent greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade. The Aemetis biogas cleanup unit is co-located at the Aemetis Advanced Fuels ethanol plant and is directly connected to the PG&E natural gas pipeline.

“We are proud to partner with Aemetis and California dairies to deliver clean renewable natural gas to Californians. This project is a key milestone in our goal to expand our renewable energy mix within our gas supply and evolve our system to be a safe, affordable, and reliable net zero energy delivery platform,” said PG&E’s Senior Vice President of Gas Engineering Janisse Quiñones.

“Commissioning the biogas cleanup unit and interconnecting with PG&E’s gas pipeline is a significant milestone for Aemetis,” said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “Our ability to fuel trucks with negative carbon intensity RNG will contribute to California’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2045 and will reduce transportation air pollution created by diesel emissions.”

In addition to three operating dairy digesters, the Aemetis Biogas Central Dairy Project is scheduled to complete five more dairy digesters in Q4 2022, begin construction of five additional dairy digesters later this summer, and complete 40 miles of pressurized biogas pipeline by the end of Q4 2022.

About Aemetis

Aemetis has a mission to transform traditional petroleum-based energy with below zero carbon intensity transportation fuels. The company has launched the Carbon Zero production process to decarbonize the transportation sector using existing agricultural waste streams and co-products.

Aemetis Carbon Zero products include zero carbon “drop in” fuels that can be used in autos, trucks, airplanes, and ship fleets. Aemetis low-carbon fuels have substantially reduced carbon intensity compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle.

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis has completed Phase 1 and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel fuel biorefineries in California to utilize distillers corn oil and other renewable oils to produce low carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel fuel using cellulosic hydrogen from waste orchard and forest wood, while pre-extracting cellulosic sugars from the waste wood to be processed into high value cellulosic ethanol at the Keyes plant. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and exclusive technology licenses to produce renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to the development and construction of the dairy renewable natural gas projects, our compliance with governmental programs, and our ability to access markets and funding to execute our business plan. Words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “showing signs,” “targets,” “view,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in our subsequent filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.

