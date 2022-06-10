Bionano Genomics Announces Participation at the European Society of Human Genetics Conference (ESHG) 2022 Featuring OGM Across a Broad Range of Clinical Research Applications and a Collaborative Product Development with Hamilton

The Long String VANTAGE for DNA isolation, a collaborative development between Bionano and Hamilton, and the world’s first automation solution for Ultra High Molecular Weight (UHMW) extraction used in optical genome mapping (OGM), will be on display at the conference



SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced its participation at the European Society of Human Genetics (ESHG) 2022 Conference, with 13 scientific and poster presentations highlighting the application of OGM across rare undiagnosed genetic disease and genetic disorders. Additionally, Bionano and Hamilton will present the Long String VANTAGE, the world’s first automation solution for UHMW extraction used in OGM.

ESHG is an annual conference that brings together industry and academic professionals to discuss new technologies and advances in the field of human genetics. ESHG sessions will take place June 11-14, 2022 virtually and in Vienna, Austria.

Bionano and Hamilton jointly announced the Long String VANTAGE, which is the first Assay Ready Workstation solution in Hamilton´s Long String Genomics product program which supports extraction of UHMW DNA at increased scale. Attendees at ESHG will be able to learn more about the Long String VANTAGE at both companies’ booths and can experience a demonstration of the workflow at Hamilton’s booth throughout the conference.

As part of a corporate satellite presentation, Dr. Detlef Trost from Laboratoire CERBA, and Dr. Alexander Hoischen from Radboud UMC, will share their latest research on OGM for RUGD.

Three genomics researchers will participate in separate featured scientific presentations, highlighting use of OGM in genetic disorder testing. Dr. Claudia Carvalho of the Pacific Northwest Research Institute will present on complex genomic rearrangement structures (CGRs) in neurodevelopmental disorders. Dr. Laïla El Khattabi will present on a recent study highlighting the OGM in the characterization of complex SVs. Dr. Kornelia Neveling from Radboud UMC will present on repeat expansion disorder testing using OGM.

Scientific presentations and poster sessions from Bionano and customers include:

Room Title Presenter Presented ACV, Room G, Level-2 See More, Know More: How OGM Provides Answers for Rare Undiagnosed Genetic Disease Trost D., Hoischen A., Delpu Y. June 11, 2022

10:00-11:30 CEST Hall E-2, Concurrent Symposia S05 S05.2: Identification of Complex Genomic Rearrangement Structures in Disease Carvalho C. June 12, 2022

8:30-10:00 CEST Hall E2-Workshop: What’s New in Cytogenomics? W12: Optical Genome Mapping Enables Next-Generation Cytogenetics El Khattabi L. June 13, 2022

14:00-15:30 CEST Hall E2- Concurrent Sessions C27 C27.3: Optical Genome Mapping for Repeat Expansion Disorder Testing Neveling K. June 14, 2022

11:00-12:30 CEST Poster Title Author Presented P15.004.A Structural and copy number variant detection, filtering, annotation, and classification by optical genome mapping in constitutional disorders Delpu Y. Poster Session

June 12, 2022

13:00-14:00 CEST P11.010.A FSHD analysis pipeline by Bionano optical genome mapping: A field report Heinrich U. Poster Session

June 12, 2022

13:00-14:00 CEST P13.107.A An insertion in the MSH2 gene detected by Bionano optical mapping and confirmed by Nanopore sequencing in a family with suspected Lynch Syndrome Aaløkken R. Poster Session

June 12, 2022

13:00-14:00 CEST P09.027.C Optical genome mapping analysis of FMR1 expansions in fragile X syndrome and multi-site validation Venier A. Poster Session

June 13, 2022

12:45-13:45 CEST P15.003.D Comparative benchmarking of optical genome mapping and chromosomal microarray reveals high technological concordance in CNV identification and structural variant refinement Jaber D. Poster Session

June 13, 2022

15:45-16:45 CEST P16.020.D Optical genome mapping in routine human genetic diagnostics: Lessons learned Dremsek P. Poster Session

June 13, 2022

15:45-16:45 CEST P16.032.D Optical Genome Mapping as a diagnostic tool in cases of unresolved rare diseases Trost D. Poster Session

June 13, 2022

15:45-16:45 CEST EP15.018 A paracentric inversion that disrupts the SHANK2 gene resolved using cytogenomics Huyghebaert J. E-Poster EP15.002 Recurrent constitutional chromosome five inversion revisited Doco-Fenzy M. E-Poster

More details on the conference can be found here.

“We are thrilled to see the broad range of presentations featuring OGM at ESHG this year. These institutions and their research teams have conducted innovative research to help demonstrate the potential utility of OGM as a more sensitive, faster and less expensive alternative to traditional cytogenetics methods,” commented Erik Holmlin, president and chief executive officer of Bionano. “We are also excited for attendees to learn more about our collaboration with Hamilton and the Long String VANTAGE automation system. We believe this innovation can significantly reduce time to results, reduce hands on time and improve OGM performance by standardizing the process of UHMW DNA isolation, and we look forward to sharing more at ESHG.”

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com , www.lineagen.com or www.biodiscovery.com

