Bionano Genomics Announces Participation at the European Society of Human Genetics Conference (ESHG) 2022 Featuring OGM Across a Broad Range of Clinical Research Applications and a Collaborative Product Development with Hamilton

- The Long String VANTAGE for DNA isolation, a collaborative development between Bionano and Hamilton, and the world’s first automation solution for Ultra High Molecular Weight (UHMW) extraction used in optical genome mapping (OGM), will be on display at the conference
- A corporate satellite presentation by Dr. Detlef Trost, Laboratoire CERBA, and Dr. Alexander Hoischen, Radboud UMC, will cover the latest research on OGM for rare undiagnosed genetic disease (RUGD) discovery
- Three featured scientific presentations, one each by Dr. Claudia Carvalho, Pacific Northwest Research Institute, Dr. Laïla El Khattabi, Hôpital Cochin, and Dr. Kornelia Neveling, Radboud UMC, will cover the use of OGM in research on complex genomic rearrangement structures, characterization of structural variations (SVs), and on repeat expansion disorder testing, respectively
- 9 scientific poster presentations and e-posters will illustrate the application of Bionano’s OGM solutions in constitutional disorders and RUGD diagnosis
SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced its participation at the European Society of Human Genetics (ESHG) 2022 Conference, with 13 scientific and poster presentations highlighting the application of OGM across rare undiagnosed genetic disease and genetic disorders. Additionally, Bionano and Hamilton will present the Long String VANTAGE, the world’s first automation solution for UHMW extraction used in OGM.
ESHG is an annual conference that brings together industry and academic professionals to discuss new technologies and advances in the field of human genetics. ESHG sessions will take place June 11-14, 2022 virtually and in Vienna, Austria.
Bionano and Hamilton jointly announced the Long String VANTAGE, which is the first Assay Ready Workstation solution in Hamilton´s Long String Genomics product program which supports extraction of UHMW DNA at increased scale. Attendees at ESHG will be able to learn more about the Long String VANTAGE at both companies’ booths and can experience a demonstration of the workflow at Hamilton’s booth throughout the conference.
As part of a corporate satellite presentation, Dr. Detlef Trost from Laboratoire CERBA, and Dr. Alexander Hoischen from Radboud UMC, will share their latest research on OGM for RUGD.
Three genomics researchers will participate in separate featured scientific presentations, highlighting use of OGM in genetic disorder testing. Dr. Claudia Carvalho of the Pacific Northwest Research Institute will present on complex genomic rearrangement structures (CGRs) in neurodevelopmental disorders. Dr. Laïla El Khattabi will present on a recent study highlighting the OGM in the characterization of complex SVs. Dr. Kornelia Neveling from Radboud UMC will present on repeat expansion disorder testing using OGM.
Scientific presentations and poster sessions from Bionano and customers include:
|Room
|Title
|Presenter
|Presented
|ACV, Room G, Level-2
|See More, Know More: How OGM Provides Answers for Rare Undiagnosed Genetic Disease
|Trost D., Hoischen A., Delpu Y.
|June 11, 2022
10:00-11:30 CEST
|Hall E-2, Concurrent Symposia S05
|S05.2: Identification of Complex Genomic Rearrangement Structures in Disease
|Carvalho C.
|June 12, 2022
8:30-10:00 CEST
|Hall E2-Workshop: What’s New in Cytogenomics?
|W12: Optical Genome Mapping Enables Next-Generation Cytogenetics
|El Khattabi L.
|June 13, 2022
14:00-15:30 CEST
|Hall E2- Concurrent Sessions C27
|C27.3: Optical Genome Mapping for Repeat Expansion Disorder Testing
|Neveling K.
|June 14, 2022
11:00-12:30 CEST
|Poster
|Title
|Author
|Presented
|P15.004.A
|Structural and copy number variant detection, filtering, annotation, and classification by optical genome mapping in constitutional disorders
|Delpu Y.
|Poster Session
June 12, 2022
13:00-14:00 CEST
|P11.010.A
|FSHD analysis pipeline by Bionano optical genome mapping: A field report
|Heinrich U.
|Poster Session
June 12, 2022
13:00-14:00 CEST
|P13.107.A
|An insertion in the MSH2 gene detected by Bionano optical mapping and confirmed by Nanopore sequencing in a family with suspected Lynch Syndrome
|Aaløkken R.
|Poster Session
June 12, 2022
13:00-14:00 CEST
|P09.027.C
|Optical genome mapping analysis of FMR1 expansions in fragile X syndrome and multi-site validation
|Venier A.
|Poster Session
June 13, 2022
12:45-13:45 CEST
|P15.003.D
|Comparative benchmarking of optical genome mapping and chromosomal microarray reveals high technological concordance in CNV identification and structural variant refinement
|Jaber D.
|Poster Session
June 13, 2022
15:45-16:45 CEST
|P16.020.D
|Optical genome mapping in routine human genetic diagnostics: Lessons learned
|Dremsek P.
|Poster Session
June 13, 2022
15:45-16:45 CEST
|P16.032.D
|Optical Genome Mapping as a diagnostic tool in cases of unresolved rare diseases
|Trost D.
|Poster Session
June 13, 2022
15:45-16:45 CEST
|EP15.018
|A paracentric inversion that disrupts the SHANK2 gene resolved using cytogenomics
|Huyghebaert J.
|E-Poster
|EP15.002
|Recurrent constitutional chromosome five inversion revisited
|Doco-Fenzy M.
|E-Poster
More details on the conference can be found here.
“We are thrilled to see the broad range of presentations featuring OGM at ESHG this year. These institutions and their research teams have conducted innovative research to help demonstrate the potential utility of OGM as a more sensitive, faster and less expensive alternative to traditional cytogenetics methods,” commented Erik Holmlin, president and chief executive officer of Bionano. “We are also excited for attendees to learn more about our collaboration with Hamilton and the Long String VANTAGE automation system. We believe this innovation can significantly reduce time to results, reduce hands on time and improve OGM performance by standardizing the process of UHMW DNA isolation, and we look forward to sharing more at ESHG.”
About Bionano Genomics
Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com, www.lineagen.com or www.biodiscovery.com
Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics
