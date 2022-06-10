Panthera Trade - Dubai Signs Deal With Coinstore – Singapore

Singapore, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foreign Exchange Trading Company Panthera Trade from Dubai has reached an agreement with Crypto Exchange from Singapore, named Coinstore. This collaboration will make the two companies complement each other in terms of technology, transaction security and of course the convenience of its users.

The facilities provided by Coinstore will make it easier for Panthera Trade users from all over the world to invest and trade Cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, the entry of Panthera Trade will give Coinstore users more choices in trading in the future.

CEO of Panthera Trade said "This collaboration is our idea. New Management of Panthera Trade, this collaboration will bring Panthera closer to creating a giant Digital economy Ecosystem, where everything is available from Crypto, Commodities, and Foreign Exchange."

Panthera investors themselves strongly support the plan of the new CEO Nicky Harysyah, where Panthera's old system will be strengthened in collaboration with Coinstore. For Coinstore, according to Mr Toh, "This collaboration will significantly increase Coinstore users. This giant trading company from Dubai is recorded to have 16 million users, who will now have more complete trading and investment options.

Of course, in the crypto world, this collaboration will have a good impact, making more people understand that there are many investment options in this digital economy era.