Meat Mixers Market to Witness Huge Growth at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the meat mixers market is projected to reach US$ 4.2 Bn by the end of 2032. Sales in the meat mixers are expected to surge at 7.1% CAGR over the assessment period (2022-2032).



Extensive use of meat mixers in restaurant or hotel to provide the level of service is bolstering the demand in the market. Meat mixer companies are developing advanced products to ensure the equipment is properly maintained and is efficiently operating.

Sustainability Concerns to Encourage Manufacturers into Developing Tech-Friendly Meat Mixers

Slow, paper-based processes, poor visibility, and scant integration and mobility are all common causes of errors and delays in service management systems. Growing awareness of sustainability, particularly among millennials, is prompting foodservice equipment manufacturers to focus more on making it digitally friendly and engaging.

Online takeaway orders are becoming more popular in commercial kitchens. These frequently use more advanced and efficient technology than typical restaurants. Another important area for equipment providers to concentrate on is this one.

Key Takeaways from the Meat Mixers Market Study:

By type, countertop meat mixers are expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period

In terms of power type, the electric meat mixers are expected to gain traction due to their ease of use and efficiency

Sales of meat mixers in commercial sector to increase at a significant rate during the assessment period.

China is expected to dominate the East Asia meat mixers market on the back of growing demand from hotels, restaurant, and other commercial establishments.

“Consumers are becoming more selective about the products they use in terms of efficiency and energy savings. Restaurants are expected to save money by reducing their use of natural resources such as energy and water. As a result, preference for digital food equipment is increasing, boosting the meat mixers market.” said a lead analyst at FMI.

Who is winning?

Key players operating in the global food service equipment market are focusing on reaching a large consumer base by implementing various strategies such as product innovations, marketing & promotional activity, strengthening distribution channels, and adopting sustainable production.

Some of the leading companies offering meat mixers are Metos, ABM company, Industries Castellvall, Groupe PSV, Industrial Fuerpla, OMET FOODTECH SRL, Storm Engineering, Schroder Maschinenbau GmbH, MAINCA - Equipamientos Carnicos, Swedlinghaus, Cato, Lakidis, METALBUD NOWICKI, VMI, MINERVA OMEGA GROUP, ASGO, Fatosa, VVS Sausage Machines Factory, Unity Engineering, Dadaux SAS, Ari Makina, LEM Products, and others.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Product Launch and Recent Development

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Global Rice Milk Market - Pricing Analysis

4. Global Meat Mixers Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Type

4.1. Introduction / Key Findings

4.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Bn) & Units Analysis by Type, 2017-2021

4.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Bn) & Units Analysis and Forecast by Type, 2022-2032

4.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis by Type, 2017-2021

4.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis by Type, 2022-2032

5. Global Meat Mixers Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Usage

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Bn) & Units Analysis by Usage, 2017-2021

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Bn) & Units Analysis and Forecast by Usage, 2022-2032

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis by Usage, 2017-2021

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis by Usage, 2022-2032

6. Global Meat Mixers Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Style

6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Bn) & Units Analysis by Style, 2017-2021

6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Bn) & Units Analysis and Forecast by Style, 2022-2032

6.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis by Style, 2017-2021

6.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis by Style, 2022-2032

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of food service equipment presenting historical demand data (2017-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2022-2032). The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for equipment based By Type (Countertop Meat Mixer and Floor Meat Mixer), By Usage (Heavy Duty and Standard Duty), By Style (Stationery and Tilting), By capacity (20-66 lb, 105-140 lb, 150-200 lb, above 200 lb), By Power Type (Electric and Manual), By End Use (Household and Commercial) across seven major regions.

