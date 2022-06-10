Norsk Hydro: Invitation - Hydro's second quarter results 2022

English Norwegian

Hydro's second quarter results 2022 will be released at 07:00 CET (01:00 EST, 06:00 UTC/GMT), on Friday, July 22, 2022. The quarterly report and presentation slides will be available on www.hydro.com at the same time.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Pål Kildemo will host an audio webcast and a conference call, in English, at 08:30 CET the same day. There will be no physical presentation or press conference.



To listen to the presentation, please join the audio webcast. There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation. If you would like to ask questions, you need to join the conference call before the end of the presentation. To join the conference call and ask questions, register your details using this registration link. Once registered, you will receive a separate email containing your dial-in number(s) and PINs.





Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

+4741406376

line.haugetraa@hydro.com