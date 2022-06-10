Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Report 2022: Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Market to Reach a Revised $69.7 Billion by 2027

Dublin, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Cleaning Chemicals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market to Reach $69.7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Cleaning Chemicals estimated at US$53.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$69.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Surfactants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$19.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solvents segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Industrial Cleaning Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.
Chelating Agents Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR
In the global Chelating Agents segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Industrial Cleaning: An Introduction
- A Prelude to Key Ingredients of Industrial Cleaning Products
- Chelating Agents
- Solvents
- Surfactants
- pH Regulators
- Industrial Cleaning: Macro Industry Overview
- Outlook
- Widespread Opportunities in Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare, and Retail & Food Service Sectors
- Surfactants Hold Dominant Share
- Regional Landscape
- Asia-Pacific Evolves as Most Important Market
- Developed Regions Continue to Offer Robust Opportunities
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 34 Featured)
- 3M Company
- BASF SE
- Clariant
- Croda International Plc.
- Diversey, Inc.
- Dow, Inc.
- Ecolab, Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Huntsman Corporation
- Kao Chemicals Europe. S.L.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
- Neos Company Limited
- Pilot Chemical Company
- Quaker Chemical Corporation
- Solvay S.A.
- Spartan Chemical Co., Inc.
- Stepan Company
- WVT Industries N.V. (Belgium).
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Industrial Cleaning Products: Protecting Businesses, and Enhancing Resource Efficiency
- Stringent Regulations Concerning Hygiene Drives Growth in the Market
- Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) - Professional Cleaning Industry's Leading Certification Provider
- Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS)
- The ISSA Clean Standards
- State of the Manufacturing Industry Lays Foundation for Industrial Cleaners Growth
- Global Industrial Cleaning Services Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment
- Global Industrial Floor Cleaner Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment
- Industry 4.0 Set to Accelerate Market Adoption
- Food Services Sector Continues to Generate Steady Demand
- High Demand in Healthcare Facilities Strengthens Market Prospects
- Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Vital Role of Green Cleaning Solutions in Hospitality Industry
- Cleaning Ensures Increase of Product Lifetime within Electronics Manufacturing Industry
- Residues Adversely Impact Reliability and Operation of Electronic Device
- Cleaning Process a Must, Despite Advances in Novel Technologies
- With Eco-Friendly Fad Gathering Pace, Electronic Manufactures Turn to Safer Alternatives
- Rise in Demand for High-Performance Products
- Enactment of Stringent Environmental Regulations Fuels Demand for Green Chemicals
- Green Cleaning Products Display Impressive Growth
- Cost-Effective Products Gain Demand
- Sophisticated Cleaning Technologies Enter the Fray
- Trends Impacting Commercial Cleaning Industry
- Robots and Digital Machines Bring About a Paradigm Shift
- Automation and Smart Applications Revolutionize the Industry
- Adoption of Safe Sanitary Practices Eliminates Spread of Harmful Bacteria
- An Overview of Cost and Opportunity Indicators Impacting Cleaning Franchise Businesses
- Challenges Facing the Cleaning Industry
- Green Cleaning Products: Are they Safe for Real?
- Highly Competitive Cleaning Solution Providers Present Challenges for the Sector
- Innovations and Advancements
- A Glance at Early and Modern Cleaning Innovations
- Innovative Technologies and Approaches in the Cleaning Industry
- Rapid Advancements in Cleaning Technology Positively Impacting the Industry
- Green Cleaning: An Important Trend
- Environmentally Friendly and Green Commercial Cleaning Innovations
- Evolving IoT, Robotics and AI Technologies Pep Up the Industrial Cleaning Market
- Disruptive Cleaning Products - Result of Legislations?
- Select Equipment and Products for Industrial Cleaning Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
- Active Players in United States
- US Janitorial & Housekeeping Cleaning Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Segment
- US Sanitation & Janitorial Cleaners Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Product Segment
- Positive Economic Outlook and Demand from Various Applications Drive Market Growth
- Chemical-free Cleaning Solutions Gains Traction
- Stringent Sanitizing Rules Drive Demand in the Healthcare Sector
- Food Service Industry Offers Huge Market Opportunities
- Favorable Regulatory Environment Augurs Well for Market Adoption
- Market Analytics
CANADA
- Active Players in Canada
JAPAN
- Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
- Active Players in Japan
- A Mature Industrial Cleaning Products Market
- Major Challenges in Food Processing and Service Industries
- Market Analytics
CHINA
- Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
- Active Players in China
- Burgeoning Manufacturing & Industrial Sectors Drive Market Adoption
- Rising Importance of Cleanliness & Sanitation in Industrial Environments to Aid Growth
- Market Analytics
EUROPE
- Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
- Food & Drinks Processing Industry
- Heightened Hygiene Standards Sustain Growth in the European Market
- Market Analytics
FRANCE
- Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
- Active Players in France
GERMANY
- Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
- Active Players in Germany
ITALY
- Active Players in Italy
UNITED KINGDOM
- Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
- Active Players in United Kingdom
SPAIN
- Active Players in Spain
RUSSIA
- Active Players in Russia
REST OF EUROPE
- Active Players in Rest of Europe
ASIA-PACIFIC
- Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
- Developing Countries Offer Significant Prospects
- Surge in Investments on Healthcare Infrastructure to Spur Growth
- Thriving Food & Beverage Sector Supports Market Expansion
- Market Analytics
AUSTRALIA
- Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
- Active Players in Australia
- Australian Industrial Cleaning Products Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Select Leading Players
- Market Analytics
INDIA
- Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
- Active Players in India
- Growing Awareness about Hygiene Drives Strong Market Growth
- Commercial Sector Dominates Demand
- Changing Face of the Indian Cleaning Industry
- Indian Industrial Cleaning Equipment Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type
- Market Analytics
SOUTH KOREA
- Active Players in South Korea
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- Active Players in Rest of Asia-Pacific
LATIN AMERICA
- Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
ARGENTINA
- Active Players in Argentina
BRAZIL
- Active Players in Brazil
MEXICO
- Active Players in Mexico
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- Active Players in Rest of Latin America
MIDDLE EAST
- Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
IRAN
- Active Players in Iran
ISRAEL
- Active Players in Israel
SAUDI ARABIA
- Active Players in Saudi Arabia
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- Active Players in United Arab Emirates
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- Active Players in Rest of Middle East
AFRICA
- Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
- Active Players in Africa
IV. COMPETITION
