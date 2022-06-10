Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Report 2022: Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Market to Reach a Revised $69.7 Billion by 2027

Dublin, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Cleaning Chemicals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market to Reach $69.7 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Cleaning Chemicals estimated at US$53.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$69.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Surfactants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$19.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solvents segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR

The Industrial Cleaning Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.



Chelating Agents Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR

In the global Chelating Agents segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Industrial Cleaning: An Introduction

A Prelude to Key Ingredients of Industrial Cleaning Products

Chelating Agents

Solvents

Surfactants

pH Regulators

Industrial Cleaning: Macro Industry Overview

Outlook

Widespread Opportunities in Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare, and Retail & Food Service Sectors

Surfactants Hold Dominant Share

Regional Landscape

Asia-Pacific Evolves as Most Important Market

Developed Regions Continue to Offer Robust Opportunities

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 34 Featured)

3M Company

BASF SE

Clariant

Croda International Plc.

Diversey, Inc.

Dow, Inc.

Ecolab, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman Corporation

Kao Chemicals Europe. S.L.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Neos Company Limited

Pilot Chemical Company

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Solvay S.A.

Spartan Chemical Co., Inc.

Stepan Company

WVT Industries N.V. (Belgium).

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industrial Cleaning Products: Protecting Businesses, and Enhancing Resource Efficiency

Stringent Regulations Concerning Hygiene Drives Growth in the Market

Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) - Professional Cleaning Industry's Leading Certification Provider

Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS)

The ISSA Clean Standards

State of the Manufacturing Industry Lays Foundation for Industrial Cleaners Growth

Global Industrial Cleaning Services Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment

Global Industrial Floor Cleaner Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment

Industry 4.0 Set to Accelerate Market Adoption

Food Services Sector Continues to Generate Steady Demand

High Demand in Healthcare Facilities Strengthens Market Prospects

Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Lends Traction to Market Growth

Vital Role of Green Cleaning Solutions in Hospitality Industry

Cleaning Ensures Increase of Product Lifetime within Electronics Manufacturing Industry

Residues Adversely Impact Reliability and Operation of Electronic Device

Cleaning Process a Must, Despite Advances in Novel Technologies

With Eco-Friendly Fad Gathering Pace, Electronic Manufactures Turn to Safer Alternatives

Rise in Demand for High-Performance Products

Enactment of Stringent Environmental Regulations Fuels Demand for Green Chemicals

Green Cleaning Products Display Impressive Growth

Cost-Effective Products Gain Demand

Sophisticated Cleaning Technologies Enter the Fray

Trends Impacting Commercial Cleaning Industry

Robots and Digital Machines Bring About a Paradigm Shift

Automation and Smart Applications Revolutionize the Industry

Adoption of Safe Sanitary Practices Eliminates Spread of Harmful Bacteria

An Overview of Cost and Opportunity Indicators Impacting Cleaning Franchise Businesses

Challenges Facing the Cleaning Industry

Green Cleaning Products: Are they Safe for Real?

Highly Competitive Cleaning Solution Providers Present Challenges for the Sector

Innovations and Advancements

A Glance at Early and Modern Cleaning Innovations

Innovative Technologies and Approaches in the Cleaning Industry

Rapid Advancements in Cleaning Technology Positively Impacting the Industry

Green Cleaning: An Important Trend

Environmentally Friendly and Green Commercial Cleaning Innovations

Evolving IoT, Robotics and AI Technologies Pep Up the Industrial Cleaning Market

Disruptive Cleaning Products - Result of Legislations?

Select Equipment and Products for Industrial Cleaning Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

US Janitorial & Housekeeping Cleaning Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Segment

US Sanitation & Janitorial Cleaners Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Product Segment

Positive Economic Outlook and Demand from Various Applications Drive Market Growth

Chemical-free Cleaning Solutions Gains Traction

Stringent Sanitizing Rules Drive Demand in the Healthcare Sector

Food Service Industry Offers Huge Market Opportunities

Favorable Regulatory Environment Augurs Well for Market Adoption

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

A Mature Industrial Cleaning Products Market

Major Challenges in Food Processing and Service Industries

Market Analytics

CHINA

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Burgeoning Manufacturing & Industrial Sectors Drive Market Adoption

Rising Importance of Cleanliness & Sanitation in Industrial Environments to Aid Growth

Market Analytics

EUROPE

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Food & Drinks Processing Industry

Heightened Hygiene Standards Sustain Growth in the European Market

Market Analytics

FRANCE

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

GERMANY

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Developing Countries Offer Significant Prospects

Surge in Investments on Healthcare Infrastructure to Spur Growth

Thriving Food & Beverage Sector Supports Market Expansion

Market Analytics

AUSTRALIA

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Australian Industrial Cleaning Products Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Select Leading Players

Market Analytics

INDIA

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Growing Awareness about Hygiene Drives Strong Market Growth

Commercial Sector Dominates Demand

Changing Face of the Indian Cleaning Industry

Indian Industrial Cleaning Equipment Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type

Market Analytics

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/klp0fx

