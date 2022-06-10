Worldwide Pulse Oximeters Industry to 2027 - Featuring Masimo, Medtronic and Opto Circuits Among Others

Dublin, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pulse Oximeters Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pulse oximeters market reached a value of US$ 2.14 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.25 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



A pulse oximeter refers to a medical device that is used to monitor the oxygen levels in the patient's blood. It is a small clip-like device that is externally attached to the individual's finger, toe or earlobe to detect the timing and levels when the oxygen drops below the adequate levels. It is commonly used for monitoring pulse during surgical procedures, emergencies, treatments and recovery in hospital wards. The device determines the percentage of oxygen in the red blood cells by using a cold light source that transmits light through the point of contact and analyzes the amount of light that can pass to reach the other end



The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, along with the rising geriatric population across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing preference for non-invasive medical devices and procedures by both patients and healthcare providers is also providing a boost to the market growth. The widespread adoption of portable and wearable oximeter variants, especially among chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients, is contributing to the product demand.

Additionally, various technological advancements, including the improvements in microprocessor technology, light-emitting diodes and photoelectric sensors for enhanced accuracy and reliability of pulse oximeters, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditures, the integration of oximeters with artificial intelligence (AI) and the advent of variants that are compatible with Android and Apple operating systems for maintaining electronic medical records (EMR), are projected to drive the market further



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global pulse oximeters market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, sensor type and end-use



Breakup by Type:

Fingertip Pulse Oximeters

Handheld Pulse Oximeters

Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeters

Others

Breakup by Sensor Type:

Reusable

Disposable

Breakup by End-Use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Home Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the top pules oximeters companies being CAS Medical Systems Inc. (Edward Lifesciences), Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo, Medtronic Plc, Nonin Medical Inc., Opto Circuits, Smiths Medical, Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare (OSI Systems) and Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom), etc



Key Question Answered in this Report

1. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global pulse oximeters market?

2. What will be the pulse oximeters market outlook during the forecast period (2022-2027)?

3. What are the global pulse oximeters market drivers?

4. What are the major trends in the global pulse oximeters market?

5. What is the global pulse oximeters market breakup by type?

6. What is the global pulse oximeters market breakup by sensor type?

7. What is the global pulse oximeters market breakup by end use?

8. What are the major regions in the global pulse oximeters market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pulse Oximeters Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Fingertip Pulse Oximeters

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Handheld Pulse Oximeters

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Wrist-Worn Pulse Oximeters

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Sensor Type

7.1 Reusable

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Disposable

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-Use

8.1 Hospitals and Clinics

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Home Healthcare

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 CAS Medical Systems Inc. (Edward Lifesciences)

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Koninklijke Philips NV

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Masimo

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Medtronic Plc

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Opto Circuits

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.7 Nonin Medical Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Smiths Medical Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Spacelabs Healthcare (OSI Systems)

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom)

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis

