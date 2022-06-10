Worldwide Pulse Oximeters Industry to 2027 - Featuring Masimo, Medtronic and Opto Circuits Among Others

Dublin, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pulse Oximeters Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pulse oximeters market reached a value of US$ 2.14 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.25 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during 2022-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
A pulse oximeter refers to a medical device that is used to monitor the oxygen levels in the patient's blood. It is a small clip-like device that is externally attached to the individual's finger, toe or earlobe to detect the timing and levels when the oxygen drops below the adequate levels. It is commonly used for monitoring pulse during surgical procedures, emergencies, treatments and recovery in hospital wards. The device determines the percentage of oxygen in the red blood cells by using a cold light source that transmits light through the point of contact and analyzes the amount of light that can pass to reach the other end
The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, along with the rising geriatric population across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing preference for non-invasive medical devices and procedures by both patients and healthcare providers is also providing a boost to the market growth. The widespread adoption of portable and wearable oximeter variants, especially among chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients, is contributing to the product demand.
Additionally, various technological advancements, including the improvements in microprocessor technology, light-emitting diodes and photoelectric sensors for enhanced accuracy and reliability of pulse oximeters, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditures, the integration of oximeters with artificial intelligence (AI) and the advent of variants that are compatible with Android and Apple operating systems for maintaining electronic medical records (EMR), are projected to drive the market further
