The Worldwide Intelligent Virtual Assistant Industry is Expected to Reach $40.9 Billion by 2027

The global intelligent virtual assistant market reached a value of US$ 6.27 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 40.95 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 37.61% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An intelligent virtual assistant (IVA), also known as intelligent personal assistant (IPA), is a software that understands natural language voice commands and aids in completing basic tasks. These tasks can include drafting text messages, searching for information on the internet, finding hotels or restaurants, checking flight reservations, listening to the music, playing games, adding events in a calendar and checking the status of smart home devices.

Owing to this, these assistants are nowadays integrated into most gadgets, such as smartphones, smartwatches, tablets and portable speakers. Some of the most popular IVAs include Google Assistant, Apple's Siri, Microsoft's Cortana and Amazon's Alexa.



The increasing investment in research and development activities (R&D) by some of the leading players for introducing innovative products in the industry is strengthening the market growth.

For instance, announced in May 2018, Google Duplex is a new project wherein Google Assistant allows users to make reservations via a smartphone without any interaction from their end. Apart from this, the escalating sales of smartphones, along with the rising influence of social media platforms, have led to a substantial rise in consumer awareness about the benefits offered by IVAs worldwide.

Besides this, the high demand for automation in services that provide customer support is also impelling the market growth. Furthermore, the rising usage of IVAs by the young generation, coupled with the consistently improving consumer experience, is catalyzing their demand around the world.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global intelligent virtual assistant market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on application, product, type and technology.



Breakup by Application:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Travel

Retail

Government

Education

Others

Breakup by Product:

Chatbots

IVA Smart Speakers

Chatbots currently represent the most widely used product.



Breakup by Type:

Rule-Based

Conversational AI Based

Conversational AI Based intelligent virtual assistants exhibit a clear dominance in the market.



Breakup by Technology:

Text-Based

Text-to-Speech

Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR)

Others

Text-to-speech technology currently accounts for the majority of the total market share.



Regional Insights:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

On the geographical front, North America enjoys the leading position.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.

Some of these players are:

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Alphabet, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Baidu, Inc.

BlackBerry Ltd.

Inbenta Technologies, Inc.

