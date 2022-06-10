RD Promo & Sourcing, Proud To Attend Boys & Girls Club Of America Regional Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RD Promo & Sourcing team is proud to support the Boys & Girls Club of America. This year, the RD Promo & Sourcing team is attending the Boys & Girls Club of America National Conference in Chicago to share what they offer with conference attendees.



What Is RD Promo & Sourcing?

When businesses are working on getting their name out to their target audience, finding the right promotional items can be tough. RD Promo & Sourcing works to create the branded items that businesses need to become household names.

Some companies lean away from ordering promotional or branded items because of the cost. Still, at RD Promo & Sourcing, account representatives work closely with companies to meet their budgets, finding great branded products that are a good fit.

How The Boys & Girls Club of America Supports Youth

There's no doubt about it–many successful people around the country have found support in America's Boys & Girls Club. The organization works to provide kids with equal opportunities, no matter their circumstances. Whether children are both in affluence or circumstances that make life more difficult, the Boys & Girls Club of America works to give them the support they need to plan for their future, live a healthy lifestyle, and be an example of excellent citizenship.

Working to help kids for over a century, the Boys & Girls Club of America started in Boston. Today, kids around the country love the Boys & Girls Club of America for its supportive staff members, programs that provide life-enhancing benefits, and a safe place for children to grow and thrive, no matter what their neighborhood looks like.

How Promotional Items Can Help Non-Profit Organizations

RD Promo is proud to support the Boys & Girls Club of America and is excited for his team to continue to reach conference attendees. For many non-profit organizations, community support is key. It can be hard for organizations to get their name out to their communities, especially when the organization services a specific population (for example, it may be tough to get the word out to younger people about a local senior center).

Branded materials can help a non-profit spread the word about what they offer, making community members aware of services and helping people realize that they can financially support a local organization. RD Promo and Sourcing recommends that non-profits distribute branded materials at community events (such as parades and festivals) and talk with local businesses about placing fun, free promotional items in bags or on the counter for customers to snag.

