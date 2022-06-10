SFLMaven CEO Joe Ladin Joins MoneyTV for an Update on Sales Growth and the Company’s Recent Launch of the World’s First Metaverse Digital Vintage Jewelry Store

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is pleased to announce that Joseph Ladin, the Company’s CEO, returned to MoneyTV for another in-depth interview with Donald Baillargeon.

The interview went live this morning and can be accessed here .

In the interview, Ladin discussed the Company’s strong sales performance so far in 2022, highlighting results that include nearly $5 million in year-to-date sales, up 19% year over year, with 4% growth in average sales price, 15% growth in items sold, and 17% growth in repeat buyers, showing strong retention and customer satisfaction.

Ladin also highlighted the Company’s recent launch of the world’s first native virtual dealership of high-end vintage digital jewelry NFT items for avatar use in the metaverse in partnership with Metaskins Studios SAS (“Metaskins”) ( metaskins.com ), a leading global Web3 design and implementation firm based in Columbia.

The video interview includes a virtual tour of the beautiful SFLMaven metaverse store.

Ladin noted, “The look of the store is really exciting. It’s kind of like art deco meets a digital landscape. And all of our eBay categories are integrated into the metaverse store. So, you can be in the metaverse and view our eBay items while you are in the metaverse.”

Ladin also noted that the Company is actively working on designing a line of digital jewelry exclusively for the metaverse, including proprietary code that the Company wants to patent. Updates on this development will follow soon.

Ladin concluded, “We are full speed ahead. We haven’t been slowed down by problems in the economy. We’re still doing great. No supply chain issues. Everything’s on target.”

