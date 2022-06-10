Rose Extract Market is projected to be valued at US$ 742.7 Million by 2032, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rose extract market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032, notes a review by Transparency Market Research (TMR).



Rose extracts are gathering traction owing to their ability to provide antibacterial, stress-relieving, and refreshing properties that are beneficial in curing tiredness and skin issues. Over the period of past few years, the popularity of aromatherapy has been on surge as a medical treatment for different health-related issues including physical and mental health problems using rose extracts. Hence, rising adoption of aromatherapy is leading to revenue-generation opportunities in the global rose extract market.

Companies in the rose extract market are focusing to maintain their leading positions using different strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, and collaborations. Moreover, they are increasing R&Ds in order to improve the quality of the products they offer. This aside, enterprises are performing study of ongoing trends of the rose extract market while deciding their business expansion strategies. These factors are helping in the global rose extract market development.

Rose Extract Market: Key Findings

Rose extracts find wide application in the personal care and cosmetic industries due to their antifungal and antibacterial properties. Thus product is gaining traction as they are highly active compounds with an ability to eliminate toxins from the body and to assist in stopping the bacterial growth. These benefits of the product are projected to help in the growth of the rose extract market during the forecast period.

Rose extracts are being utilized in varied other end-use industries including aromatherapy, retail/household, and food & beverage due to their multifunctional advantages. Hence, the expansion of these industry verticals is expected to generate profitable business opportunities in the rose extract market in the years ahead. Moreover, the market is being driven by improving spending power of people from around the world, specifically in emerging economies.

Rose comprises antioxidant compounds with high antioxidant properties that can help in maintaining the health of heart. Owing to anti-inflammatory properties of rose extracts, they are widely utilized to reduce the skin redness and sooth irritation. Hence, rose extracts are known to be ideal for use in almost all skin types including oily, dry, and sensitive skins, notes a TMR study on the global rose extract market.



Rose Extract Market: Growth Boosters

Rising product use in a wide range of cosmetics and personal care products is estimated to drive the sales growth in the rose extract market during the forecast period

Surge in the inclination among people toward using products manufactured with natural ingredients is driving the demand for rose extracts in the food and beverages industries

Rose Extract Market: Regional Analysis

The rose extract market in Europe is projected to gain sizable business prospects during the forecast period owing to rise in the use of rose extract in the regional personal & cosmetics care industries and for aromatherapy

Players are attracting prominent business opportunities in East Asia and South Asia owing to rapid expansion of the food and beverage industries together with surge in the use of health and wellness products among regional populace

Rose Extract Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Rosesattar

Green Leaf Solutions

Alba Grups LTD

Sakha International

Aromaaz International

Alteya Organics

First Natural Brands Ltd.

Ecomaat

India Essential Oils

Fleurchem, Inc.

Xi'an Peihong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Thracian Oils Ltd.

Xena Bio Herbals

Vaibhav Perfumery

Zahra Rosewater Company



Rose Extract Market Segmentation

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Type

Rose Oil

Rose Concrete

Rose Absolute

Rose Water

End Use

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Food & Beverage Industry

Aromatherapy

Retail/ Household

Distribution Channel

Business to Business

Business to Consumer

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail



Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



