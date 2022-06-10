Cloud Robotics Market Size, Growth Drivers 2022 Competitive Intelligence and 2028 Forecasts in New Research Report | The Insight Partners

New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners adds " Cloud Robotics Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Component (Software and Service); Deployment Model (Private, Public and Hybrid); Service Model (SaaS, PaaS and IaaS); and Vertical (Industrial Cloud Robotics, Professional Service Cloud Robotics and Domestic Service Cloud Robotics)" research report to the Technology, Media and Telecommunications category of its store.

Get Exclusive Access to Sample Pages of Cloud Robotics Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000933/







Strategic Insights – Cloud Robotics Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD Value in 2021 Market Size USD Value by 2028 Growth rate Compound Annual Growth Rate During (2022-2028) Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 150 No. of Tables Yes No. of Charts & Figures Yes Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component, Deployment Model, Service Model and Vertical Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Rising Demand for Industrial Robotics are expected to the global cloud robotics market growth during the forecast period:

The combination of cloud technology with robotic systems allows for the construction of multi-robot systems with high performance and complexity, thanks to the development of cloud computing, big data, and other developing technologies. The expansion of industrial robots has been fueled by the IoT's increasing penetration and robotics expenditures.

Place Your Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100000933/



Due to the implementation of smart factory systems, industrial robotics has seen a surge in demand over the last decade. With the advancement of industrial robots, programmable robots have attained great levels of accuracy, resilience, and compatibility in real-time applications. The adoption of industrial automation is influenced by the availability of small-capacity and cost-effective solutions from small and medium-sized businesses. Aside from that, linking robots, machines, and automation equipment to the cloud allows manufacturers to get the most out of their automation systems in terms of performance and reliability.

Regional Insights: Cloud Robotics Market

During the forecast period, North America is estimated to have the highest share of the cloud robotics market. The reason for this is that the bulk of vendors are situated in North America, including IBM, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon Robotics. In terms of cloud, AI, and machine learning technologies, the area is predicted to account for the majority of market share and is regarded the most advanced region.

Many robotics R&D activities are taking place in the region in order to enhance cloud computing, AI, robotics, and machine learning technologies. Asia Pacific (APAC) is predicted to develop at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period, owing to the region's large number of industrial units that are gradually adopting sophisticated technologies. The cloud robotics market is predicted to rise due to the proliferation of cloud technology, widespread use of wireless technologies and smart devices, increased acceptance of IoT, and advancements in AI and machine learning technologies. However, worries about data privacy and security, as well as expensive starting prices and R&D spending, may stifle market expansion and act as a restraining factor that impedes the industry's business-critical activities.

Connect with Our Research Analyst On: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPTE100000933



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Cloud Robotics Market:

The global market was held back by the COVID19 pandemic. During the pandemic, the global economy's overall rate remained quite low. The lockdown limits brought the manufacturing units to a standstill, causing major supply chain disruptions. To some extent, the supply-demand mismatch widens. Cloud robotics market sales, on the other hand, have had a less impact on the pandemic. Industries were unable to execute manual operations as a result of the lockdown restriction, therefore they shifted their focus to automated robotics technology. The market's worth increased as a result of the shift to automated technology.

Key Recent Developments: Cloud robotics Market

Sep 2019, BM announced partnerships with Volkswagen, Moovster, and Vinturas in Europe to reinvent the future of their auto sector using hybrid cloud and AI. This collaboration is centred on providing tailored digital services in and around the car.

Click Here to Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on Our Latest Research Reports. We Offer Student, Enterprise, and Special Periodic Discounts to Our Clientele. Please Fill the Form to Know DISCOUNTED PRICE



April 2019. Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) and Sony Corporation (Sony) have announced that they would collaborate on new technologies to improve customer experiences in their direct-to-consumer entertainment platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. To support their respective game and content-streaming services, the two businesses plan to collaborate on future cloud solutions under Microsoft Azure.

The report segments the global cloud robotics market as follows:

Cloud robotics Market - By Component Software Services



Cloud robotics Market - By Deployment Model Private Public Hybrid



Cloud robotics Market - By Service Model SaaS PaaS IaaS



Cloud robotics Market - By Vertical Industrial Cloud Robotics, Professional Service Cloud Robotics Domestic Service Cloud Robotics







Buy Premium Copy of Cloud Robotics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2022-2028 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000933/





By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Australia South Korea Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



Cloud Robotics Market - Company Profiles:

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

KUKA AG

ABB Group

FANUC Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Rapyuta Robotics Co Ltd.

Universal Robots A/S.

Calvary Robotics

Tech-Con Automation Inc.

Automation IG.













Browse Adjoining Reports:

Industrial Robotics Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Types (Articulated, Cartesian, SCARA, and Collaborative); by Function (Soldering & Welding, Material Handling, Assembling & Disassembling, Painting & Dispensing, Milling, and Cutting & Processing) and Industry (Automotive, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics, Rubber & Plastics, Metal & Machinery, and Food & Agriculture)

Industrial Robotics Services Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Service Type (Engineering and Consulting, Installation and Commissioning, Robot Programming, Maintenance and Repair, Training); Application (Material Handling, Assembling and Disassembling, Soldering and Welding, Others) and Geography

Automotive Robotics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Articulated, Cartesian, SCARA, Cylindrical); Component (Controller, Robotic Arm, End Effector, Sensors, Drive); Application (Welding, Painting, Cutting, Material Handling) and Geography

Nanorobotics Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Nanomanipulator, Bacteria-Based, Magnetically Guided, Bio-Nanorobotics); Application (Nanomedicine, Mechanical, Biomedical, Others) and Geography

Vision Guided Robotics Software Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Robot Type (Mobile Robot, and Fixed Robot), Technology (2D Vision Guided, and 3D Vision Guided), Application (Arc Welding, Assembly, Cutting, Palletizing & Machine Tending, Navigation, Random Bin Picking, Collaborative Robots, and Others), and Vertical (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Food & Beverages, and Others)













About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: