AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices to Receive Largest Unit Order in its History

Detroit, Michigan, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has received notice from a top dealer to expect an order for a minimum of 37 RAD devices. This will be the Company’s largest unit order through an authorized dealer. The dealer and the corporate end user are not being identified at this time due to non-disclosure agreements. The order is for a minimum of 37 units which are a mix of ROSA and AVA security robots.



The Company noted that it may release additional information on the dealer and the end user at a later date. The end user is a global leader in the transportation manufacturing industry with a presence in over 60 countries. RAD devices will be used at 5 of the end user’s manufacturing, service, and distribution centers. The end user is undergoing a modernization of their entire guarding and security profile.

“This dealer is building on their success with RAD in similar, albeit smaller, deployments. This order shows our company’s ability to deliver, maintain and grow solutions that work and provide strong ROI to dealers and end users,” said Mark Folmer, president of RAD. “The impetus for corporate end users to fill unfillable human roles while reducing cost is increasing in urgency. This order is expected to save the client millions of dollars a year while improving their safety and security profile.”

“This incredible order is one of many coming to the end of the sales cycle,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “I expect these types of multi-unit sale announcements to be more frequent to the point they become the regular order of business. We’re moving corporate clients from unobtainable guards to robots and saving them money in the process. It is that simple.”

By deploying RAD solutions like ROSA and AVA, end user clients can expect to realize a savings of up to 90% in the first year, and over 95% in subsequent years, when compared to a one robot-to-one manned guarding alternative performing the same property surveillance or access control tasks.

“This one order, facilitated through one of our favorite dealers, solidifies RAD’s footprint in the logistics and heavy manufacturing industries with a multi-site, multi-unit, mixed-use deployment of ROSAs and AVAs. It becomes our second logistics client with over 30 units,” Reinharz concluded.

RAD’s parent company AITX has filed for uplisting to the OTCQB. Future announcements will be made regarding the status of the OTCQB application.

ROSA is a compact, self-contained, portable, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and autonomous response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD has published two Case Studies detailing how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of theft, trespassing and loitering at car rental locations and construction sites across the country.

AVA is a compact and stanchion mountable unit that provides an edge-to-edge 180° field of vision with advanced access control over gates and other controlled points of entry. AVA takes full advantage of the RAD Software Suite providing an ideal solution for logistics and distribution centers, storage yards, parking structures and lots, corporate campuses; anywhere that increased visibility is needed at a fraction of the cost. At ISC West in late March, AVA was named a winner of the 2022 SIA New Products and Solutions Awards in the category of Access Control Software, Hardware, Devices and Peripherals.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto, and request a copy of the recently published ‘Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities’.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.radsecurity.com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.

