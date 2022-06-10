Commercial Vehicle Group (CVG) Appoints Minja Zahirovic as President of Warehouse Automation

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG announced today that Minja Zahirovic has been appointed to the role of President of Warehouse Automation. This new role was created to advance the company's warehouse automation program as it continues strategic expansion in the market.

"Automated material handling is a strong growth industry fueled in part by e-commerce and labor shortages. CVG has a small position in this huge global industry with the intention to grow and strengthen our customer roster and solutions portfolio," said CVG President and CEO Harold Bevis. "Minja is a leader in the industry who will provide big wins for the business and bring better value to our customers in this evolving market. We are all excited to have him join us."

Most recently, Zahirovic served as the Vice President of System Solutions at Festo North America, and prior to that held leadership and engineering positions at Irco Automation and Liburdi Engineering. His proven success in business development and increasing profitability for companies within the warehouse automation industry will make him an asset in CVG's ongoing revenue profile improvement initiatives.

"CVG has just begun to scratch the surface of possibilities within warehouse automation, so it's the perfect opportunity for me to join the team and put my skills to work," said Zahirovic. "I'm looking forward to putting my experience to use in order to elevate the company's portfolio of customers and capabilities."

Zahirovic holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from McMaster University, as well as a master's degree in mechanical engineering also from McMaster University. He also holds an Executive MBA from his studies at Northwestern University and York University.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems across a range of global industries by innovating, continuously adding value, and treating our customer's bottom line as if it were our own. Information about our company and products are available at www.cvgrp.com.

