Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Agents Among the Nation’s Top 1,000 REALTORS®

San Diego, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agents and teams from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties have once again been acknowledged among the nation’s best, as designated in this year’s prestigious RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand as advertised in The Wall Street Journal, an annual awards ranking sponsored by RealTrends – The Trusted Source – and Tom Ferry International coaching.



“These exceptional agents consistently serve their clients with professionalism, unparalleled customer service, and support 24/7,” said Martha Mosier, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “It's wonderful seeing these dedicated and caring agents acknowledged for their commitment to their clients and their profession. Congratulations to all the winners, you inspire us all to bring our A-game each and every day!”



“This outstanding designation honors .07% of 1.4 million REALTORS® nationwide,” said Tom Ferry, Founder & CEO of Tom Ferry International. “Their resiliency and desire to serve those in their community and achieve the level of success it takes to be named in The Thousand ranking is highly commended.”



The agents and teams from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties who placed on The Thousand list were ranked as follows:



Individuals by Sales Volume:

- Cristal Clarke - Montecito (24)

- David Offer - Brentwood (31)

- Nancy Kogevinas - Montecito (35)

- Dan Encell - Montecito (176)

- Lauren Ravitz – Brentwood (191)



Small Size Teams by Sales Volume:

- Marc & Sara Shevin - Calabasas (23)

- Marsha Kotlyar Estate Group - Montecito (53)



Medium Size Teams by Sales Volume:

- Maxine & Marti Gellens - La Jolla (40)

- Greg Noonan & Associates - La Jolla (59)

Large Size Teams by Sales Volume:

- Gregg Neuman - San Diego Downtown (54)



To view the complete REAL Trends + Tom Ferry International The Thousand, visit www.realtrends.com/the-thousand/.



The full list of designees by category is on Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ blog at blog.bhhscalifornia.com.



METHODOLOGY

REAL Trends The Thousand awards program was developed by REAL Trends, a leading source of analysis and information for the residential real estate brokerage industry, in partnership with Tom Ferry International, a leading real estate coaching and training company.



Rankings are compiled based on surveys from virtually every national branded network, state and local associations of REALTORS®, multiple listing services, all applicants from past years’ rankings, and the 900 largest brokerage firms in the United States. Verification from an independent source is required for all submissions. In addition, REAL Trends senior staff reviews every submission for completeness and accuracy.



The Thousand list is product of HW Media, a company that connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings.



About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in 42 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2021, our expert agents assisted in more than 11,500 client transactions for over $18 billion in sales volume.



Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.



